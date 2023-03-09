After months of talk and a final round of debate, Butte-Silver Bow commissioners OK’d a program that makes $225,000 available for demolishing vacant, dilapidated houses in Butte.

Despite lingering concerns from some commissioners and claims by two that the program and application process is too complicated for such a small amount of money, the council approved it on an 11-1 vote Wednesday night.

Those two commissioners — Jim Fisher and John Riordan — repeated their objections but ultimately joined nine others in voting to authorize the program. Dan Callahan was the lone no vote.

Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher proposed the “Property Demolition and Assistance Program” after seeking input from commissioners and conferring with County Attorney Eileen Joyce and other county officials.

It is intended to help residents rid their neighborhoods of abandoned, decaying houses that attract squatters and spawn crime. Some owners of those properties are in financial straits but could get money via the program to pay for demolitions.

Those are the properties the program can help eliminate, Gallagher said.

“I know we want to simplify this as much as we can but this is a process that we’ve got to follow (by) law,” he told commissioners. “We’ve got to make sure that we’re not putting ourselves in a situation where we’re going to be liable.”

Riordan has been trying to help residents who are upset about vacant houses and he got the $225,000 for demolitions earmarked in the $173 million county budget approved last August.

But he and Fisher say the process for doling out the money is too complicated, in part because of a criteria “scoring system” that a committee will consider in reviewing applicant properties.

That committee will include nine members — seven of them representing different county departments — and its recommendations must still be approved by council. Fisher says it’s another example of “too many cooks in the kitchen.”

“My question is, do we really need a nine-person board … from the county and 12 commissioners to get this approved?” Fisher asked. “Can’t we eliminate that and just bring it to commissioners?”

Commissioner Josh O’Neill, a commercial loan officer by profession, said the program will be doling out “free money” and the two-page applications are pretty simple. Applicants aren’t “going to cry” over a simple form, he said.

“If you wanted a $1,000 loan from me tomorrow, I need more information than this — like way more,” he said. “If you can’t fill this out for 50 grand to get your house torn down, you don’t deserve it.”

The council voted after Commissioner Bill Andersen made a final plea for approving the program and giving it a try.

“Is this perfect? No,” Andersen said. “Could it be a lot better? Probably. Are we going to get there in the next month or two? I highly doubt it. So I would encourage everybody to go with this.”

The council vote won’t be official until commissioners give it a final nod during a “regular” meeting next week but that’s almost always a technicality, especially when votes are so lopsided.