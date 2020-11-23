After backlash, B-SB reviewing all rules and regs on signs

A story on the dispute by The Montana Standard led to a barrage of critical comments from residents, many submitted to the Zoning Board and Council of Commissioners, many posted on the Standard’s website. Some expressed outrage and disbelief.

They accused the county of selective or erratic enforcement, running off businesses, making up rules, wasting time on trivial matters and having confusing ordinances in the first place.

“Absolutely ridiculous and unbelievable,” one person wrote. “They need to look at the old dilapidated buildings and get on those neglectful owners to fix up their buildings and leave decent business owner alone.”

“This is why new businesses avoid coming to Butte,” wrote another. “They can’t get past the city planning board.”

Planning staff said a business sign on the frontage of the building facing Harrison was permitted under a local law, but a wall sign on the side facing the parking lot was not. The ordinance is designed in part to prevent a proliferation of signs in Butte.

They gave McAdam other options, such as putting the additional sign on the roof or a free-standing pole. She rejected them, saying she had already spent lots of money on the sign and lighting for it, and appealed the decision outright.