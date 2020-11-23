After backlash, B-SB reviewing all rules and regs on signs

Following a burst of public backlash and harsh criticisms that a local board seemed to have subsequently quelled, Butte-Silver Bow is taking a close, comprehensive look at its local laws on signs.
Where they can be, how many there can be, how big they can be, if and how they can be illuminated. Everything.
At the request of Council Chairman John Morgan, who was acting on suggestions he received after the recent controversy, commissioners agreed to establish a committee to review the local sign ordinance “in its entirety.”
“I feel it is imperative that we examine this section of code to update our rules and regulations, and this avenue would allow proper time for a thorough review,” Morgan wrote in his request to fellow commissioners.
County Chief Executive Dave Palmer has now appointed four county officials and two commissioners to a Local Sign Ordinance Committee that will be chaired by Planning Director Lori Casey.
There are several good reasons for the top-to-bottom review, county officials say, but its origins go back to July, when a Community Enrichment officer told a woman she couldn’t have an extra sign on the side of her new business on Harrison Avenue.
The dispute became public in September when Jacqueline McAdam appealed a ruling by county planning officials who said the additional sign on her Copper City Physical Therapy building violated local zoning laws.
A story on the dispute by The Montana Standard led to a barrage of critical comments from residents, many submitted to the Zoning Board and Council of Commissioners, many posted on the Standard’s website. Some expressed outrage and disbelief.
They accused the county of selective or erratic enforcement, running off businesses, making up rules, wasting time on trivial matters and having confusing ordinances in the first place.
“Absolutely ridiculous and unbelievable,” one person wrote. “They need to look at the old dilapidated buildings and get on those neglectful owners to fix up their buildings and leave decent business owner alone.”
“This is why new businesses avoid coming to Butte,” wrote another. “They can’t get past the city planning board.”
Planning staff said a business sign on the frontage of the building facing Harrison was permitted under a local law, but a wall sign on the side facing the parking lot was not. The ordinance is designed in part to prevent a proliferation of signs in Butte.
Support Local Journalism
They gave McAdam other options, such as putting the additional sign on the roof or a free-standing pole. She rejected them, saying she had already spent lots of money on the sign and lighting for it, and appealed the decision outright.
She noted that numerous businesses along Harrison have frontage and side signs, and says many could not have been grandfathered in when the ordinances took effect in 1986 and 1992, as county officials claimed, because they are newer than that.
An attorney representing McAdam also said the ordinance did not expressly prohibit the extra sign. County officials said zoning laws spell out what is allowed, so what’s not listed as allowed isn’t allowed.
Members of the Butte-Silver Bow Zoning Board said they didn’t believe county officials were singling out McAdam, but they approved her appeal and granted her a variance allowing her to keep the sign.
Morgan said he agreed with the board’s rationale and decision but believed some of the public comments went too far.
“It’s unfortunate that people made it more personal — personal attacks against the planning department,” he said. “I mean, they are simply doing what they are supposed to do, right?”
The process allowed for a variance and McAdam correctly pursued that path, Morgan said, but he received a couple of phone calls from people asking that the ordinance be reviewed for possible changes and he agreed to pursue that.
The ordinance is lengthy and can probably be streamlined, Morgan said, and some provisions likely need updating.
“Things have changed since that’s been drafted and the unfortunate thing is, you don’t look at ordinances to update them until something happens,” he said.
Casey said some laws and regulations are needed to avoid a proliferation of signs, among other things, but she welcomes a review of the entire ordinance.
There have been some federal appeals court rulings on signs that could affect provisions, she said, and there is probably some confusion that can be cleared up.
But a review also dovetails with objectives in a new Butte-Silver Bow “growth policy,” Casey said, especially in regards to signage in the county’s national historic landmark district.
McAdam, whose sign was at the heart of all this, also welcomed the review, saying changes are in order. She drove Harrison Avenue from Walmart north and then west to Triple S on Front Street, she said, and counted 79 businesses with signs on the fronts and sides of their buildings.
“They really need to make it much more clear so it can be uniformly applicable to people,” she said, adding that nobody should have to “read between the lines” in the ordinance.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.