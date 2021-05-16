Affordable housing finds a 'Foothold' In Butte

A Bozeman-based modular home manufacturer, Foothold, is setting up shop in Butte.
The startup is leasing an existing 3,000-square-foot space from German Gulch Development at Montana Connections Business Development Park. But Foothold’s cofounder and CEO Hannah Van Wetter says they’re building a larger 9,000-square-foot factory in the park, which they hope to fully move into at the end of the summer.
“We love the history of Butte and the ties to manufacturing,” said Van Wetter. “We feel we could revitalize that with a fresh take on manufacturing.”
The Butte Local Development Corp. applied for a government grant on Foothold’s behalf, which Foothold received in February. The $21,600 grant requires funds to be matched. Foothold has the money to do so from winning $50,000 in Montana State University’s Venture Competition.
“We are very excited to have this start up in Montana Connections. When the TIFID/BSB partnered with German Gulch Development to construct spec buildings in Montana Connections it was to be able to attract and work with small manufacturers just like Foothold,” said Kristen Rosa, who administers Butte-Silver Bow’s tax-increment finance industrial district, or TIFID.
Van Wetter and Sam Atkins founded the startup in Bozeman to fill housing need in Montana. “Our goal is affordability for everyone,” Van Wetter said.
Butte-Silver Bowofficials are working on zoning for Foothold’s homes so they have a place to go.
“All communities have a need for housing in this price range,” said county Chief Executive J.P Gallagher. “[Foothold is] addressing the needs of these communities when it comes to affordable housing.”
“We’re just excited that Foothold has chosen to locate in Butte,” Gallagher added.
Gallagher says that as demand for housing has gone up in southwest Montana, communities like Bozeman and Missoula are playing catch-up with housing shortages. Foothold’s homes, which are geared at middle-income families who don’t need housing subsidies but can’t keep up with skyrocketing prices, can help address this issue.
“Butte has an opportunity to try to get out in front of this,” Gallagher said.
Foothold will start building its first house in the first or second week of June, Van Wetter said, and they’re working with the county to find a place to put it. It will be used as a show home or a rental.
Foothold is currently working on a small scale.
“We’re essentially stick-building homes in our garage for the first few ones,” Van Wetter said.
Modular homes are built section-by-section in a factory, then transported to the building site and assembled on a poured foundation. They’re generally cheaper and take far less time to construct than traditional homes.
Foothold’s houses can be constructed in six to eight weeks, not counting on-site work, Van Wetter said. And because the company assembles its homes in a factory, they have more control over the materials and construction process than traditional builders.
“We can better ensure quality standards are being met,” Van Wetter said. “We can make sure what we quote you when you purchase the lumber is exactly what you spend.”
Once their full-size factory is up and running, Van Wetter anticipates that they can manufacture about 75 homes a year, with options to grow or shrink that amount.
“Most modular factories are quite a bit larger than ours,” Van Wetter says. Foothold wants their production to fit southwest Montana’s demand.
That demand is already showing itself. There are three customers in Foothold’s immediate queue, 10 more in their backlog, and more than 100 people who they’ve talked to and have expressed some interest.
Their second house, an accessory dwelling unit (ADU), is earmarked for a Bozeman customer. Butte is currently working on zoning to allow ADUs.
An ADU is a smaller secondary living space on a residential lot that must be sold with the house. It’s also known as a granny flat or a mother-in-law apartment.
“I know Butte is struggling a lot with rentals,” Van Wetter said. Foothold’s ADUs would increase the city’s rental stock.
Foothold’s homes cost between $180 and $200 per square foot, but this price doesn’t include site work or land. Van Wetter says they’re selling to people who want to add to an existing property or own some land, but they hope integrate into land development in the future.
Right now they’re focused on selling within a 200-mile radius of Butte. Foothold’s homes are geared toward smaller towns like Deer Lodge and Anaconda, as well as infill in larger cities like Butte, Bozeman, and Missoula.
Housing demand and supply concerns vary greatly between Montana’s cities, which also boast a wide variety of architectural styles. Van Wetter believes Foothold offers a product for differing markets and differing tastes. The houses are designed to fit into a variety of settings and look cool but not too modern.
“We wanted it to be something people could be proud of in their backyards or in their neighborhoods,” Van Wetter says.
So far, in addition to the cofounders, Foothold has hired a production manager. The first few homes will be built by three additional carpenters who have yet to be hired. The full-size factory will employ 10-15 full-time carpenters with competitive wages and benefits.
Van Wetter says they hope to provide a dignified working environment where people can take pride in their work. Unlike carpenters who build houses on-site, Foothold’s carpenters will work at the same place every day and will build their houses indoors.
“It’s a totally unique business to our community,” said Joe Willauer, executive director of the Butte Local Development Corp.