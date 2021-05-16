Affordable housing finds a 'Foothold' In Butte

Butte-Silver Bowofficials are working on zoning for Foothold’s homes so they have a place to go.

“All communities have a need for housing in this price range,” said county Chief Executive J.P Gallagher. “[Foothold is] addressing the needs of these communities when it comes to affordable housing.”

“We’re just excited that Foothold has chosen to locate in Butte,” Gallagher added.

Gallagher says that as demand for housing has gone up in southwest Montana, communities like Bozeman and Missoula are playing catch-up with housing shortages. Foothold’s homes, which are geared at middle-income families who don’t need housing subsidies but can’t keep up with skyrocketing prices, can help address this issue.

“Butte has an opportunity to try to get out in front of this,” Gallagher said.

Foothold will start building its first house in the first or second week of June, Van Wetter said, and they’re working with the county to find a place to put it. It will be used as a show home or a rental.

Foothold is currently working on a small scale.

“We’re essentially stick-building homes in our garage for the first few ones,” Van Wetter said.

