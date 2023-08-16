Butte resident Evan Barrett, a longtime watchdog of regional Superfund cleanup, grew weary of hearing about key meetings from which the public was excluded.

Barrett and others have described these meetings as secret.

He asked EPA to live up to its much ballyhooed commitment to transparency. He won the backing of local government and two state agencies.

Barrett’s frustration peaked after the EPA raised the prospect of Atlantic Richfield contractors using partially contaminated soils instead of clean fill during remediation of some sites in the so-called Silver Bow Corridor.

Related deliberations “seemed to be moving forward behind a curtain,” he said.

Barrett and other skeptics referred to this fill material, known more formally as “onsite material” or “grey dirt,” as “dirty dirt.” Such material refers to onsite soil at project sites that has lower metals content than soils considered contaminated wastes requiring removal and deposit in a repository.

Supporters of incorporating grey dirt in remedial design say its use is sanctioned by the consent decree signed in 2020 and would reduce the amount of truck travel to and from sites in the corridor.

Opponents say the remedy in Butte deserves clean fill, an approach they say helps ensure the remedy’s long-term effectiveness.

During a May 1 meeting in Butte with EPA, Mick Ringsak, another longtime Superfund watchdog, described the potential use of grey dirt as “the most asinine thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”

In early July, EPA reported it would recommend, “in the coming weeks,” a proposal related to this type of fill. The public was not invited to observe any related technical discussions.

The July 7 news release from the agency reported, “EPA is reaffirming its commitment to transparency as we make decisions about how to manage this material.”

A few days later, Barrett fired off correspondence to KC Becker, EPA’s regional administrator, to J. P. Gallagher, chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County, and to officials with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality and the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program.

Barrett’s letter to Becker cited her frequent assertions about being committed to transparency. He asked her to allow the public to at least observe “the secret technical meetings” during which remedial design work occurs.

He cited provisions in the Montana Constitution that require transparency for state agencies and local government.

Barrett’s letter to Gallagher, the DEQ and NRDP asked for their support in seeking to at least witness these meetings, through virtual means, if nothing else.

On Aug. 2, Gallagher and representatives of DEQ and NRDP did just that.

The joint letter observed, “While we acknowledge that the Citizen’s Technical Environmental Committee is one conduit between the public and the design team, trust in CTEC and in the integrity of the technical team meetings among many members of the public in Butte is eroded.”

It added, “Opening the technical meetings for observation by members of the public would demonstrate that all of our agencies are committed to transparency and the community.”

The news release in early July from EPA twice cited transparency as a goal for communicating with the public about Superfund cleanup in Butte.

Ironically, that same release referenced a meeting whose participants included representatives from EPA, Butte-Silver Bow, DEQ, NRDP and Atlantic Richfield.

The public received no advance notice of the meeting. The news release did not disclose where it had been held.

Frustration has built for years about the slow pace of Superfund remediation in Butte and the exclusion of the public from key meetings about remedial design or thorny topics such as action levels for lead in soils.

Dana Barnicoat, a regional spokesman for EPA, said Tuesday that the proposal to allow observation of technical meetings is receiving attention.

“It’s being discussed at our meetings,” he said. “I know (Becker) wants to find a way to be as transparent as possible. We’re taking a hard, serious look at it.”