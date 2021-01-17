Advocates assess EPA's new environmental justice plan for Butte

Partnering with Montana Tech professor and long-time environmental justice advocate Dr. John Ray, the EPA Region 8 in December completed an environmental justice action plan for Butte to be used in Superfund management going forward.
The EPA defines environmental justice (EJ) as: “The fair treatment and meaningful involvement of all people regardless of race, color, national origin, or income with respect to development, implementation, and enforcement of environmental laws, regulations and policies,” and contends that “no group of people should bear a disproportionate share of the negative environmental consequences” of those activities.
The plan puts special focus on Butte’s low-income population, vows to prioritize outreach to that community in regard to local Superfund decisions, and to prioritize protecting them from the area’s contaminants of concern by disseminating information and partnering with local community groups like the Citizens Technical Advisory Committee.
Ray is on CTEC’s board, and is the EJ point man between the EPA and CTEC.
Elizabeth Erickson, treasurer for CTEC, said it’s not a mission to be taken lightly.
“We've looked at this for years, and it's a hard task. It really is a hard task, but important. And so you're going to have to think outside the box on some different ways to get folks interested and informed," she said.
Protecting all citizens from environmental threats was always the stated goal, but the EJ plan stands as a commitment to a targeted approach, EPA officials said in an interview.
Ray announced outreach and the plan’s other goal in a written statement during the regular meeting of the Butte-Silver Bow Council Commissioners on Dec. 16.
“Equitable consideration of the differential effects of exposure to the toxics of concern on low-income citizens. Levels of exposure that may not harm the non-low-income citizen can be harmful to low-income citizens because of underlying chronic health conditions, lack of access to health care, dietary issues and living in substandard housing. This plan mandates that going forward, these differential impacts will be assessed and addressed.”
While local advocates have varied EJ concerns, and concerns about the plan itself, everyone interviewed for this story agreed having a plan in place is important.
The EPA reported that 55% of those living in the Butte Priority Soils Operable Unit (BPSOU) were considered low-income as of 2019, compared to 34% in Montana.
In a survey of 400 adults, Butte-Silver Bow’s 2020 Community Needs Health Assessment reported 19.1% of county residents live below the poverty line, compared to 13.7% in Montana and 14.1% in the United States.
The assessment also found 22.5% of those surveyed saw environmental concerns as a major problem, and an additional 32.4% as a moderate problem.
Much of Butte’s EJ community lives in close proximity to Superfund work sites, where environmental threats are higher, and remediation is still to take place.
Though it’s not the only environmental concern in the area, lead has long been the driving contaminant of concern for Superfund in Butte. Children’s blood lead levels (BLLs) have fallen steadily since B-SB’s Residential Metals Abatement Program began 30 years ago, but according to the Second Butte RMAP Medical Monitoring Study, both the median and prevalence of elevated BLLs are still higher in Butte than the national average.
EJ advocates and Superfund stakeholders alike consider the RMAP program a Superfund success story. By focusing on outreach to the entire BPSOU community, and partnering with the federal Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, RMAP has touched the health of the EJ community for the positive.
Funded by an Allocation Agreement with Atlantic Richfield, RMAP has offered the entire BPSOU population yard, attic and paint remediation for contaminants free-of-charge. They send 500-700 mailers a year, run regular public service announcements in local media, and advertise services all over town.
“Flooding the community with information has been our best approach,” said Eric Hassler, the county’s Superfund coordinator. “We hit everyone.”
But targeting the EJ community has been a part of that outreach, too. To obtain children’s BLLs, RMAP formed a lasting partnership with the WIC program in 2008, which provides services to low-income families. That yielded a considerable uptick in RMAP participation, Hassler said.
Partnerships with the health department, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, Community Coordinated Child Care and the Public Housing Authority of Butte have boosted participation as well.
Conversely, in 2004, the end of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development decreased participation, Hassler said, as did the disbanding of a landlords association that helped get RMAP into rental properties.
But other key EJ issues also center on RMAP.
Both Ray and Montana Tech professor David Hutchins are members of Butte’s Citizens for Labor and Environmental Justice group. Like Ray, Hutchins has contacted the EPA regularly with EJ concerns. One of those, shared by others in this story, is that RMAP has long had difficulty assessing rental properties because a landlord’s permission is required.
Members of the EJ community are more likely to rent than own homes.
Hassler confirmed that hesitant landlords are a problem, and an EJ problem at that. He also said the issue has improved over time. But now that RMAP has hit most of the property owners who actively wanted to participate — “the low-lying fruit,” Hassler said — many of the more difficult properties remain.
With an amendment to the BPSOU 2020 Unilateral Administrative Order, the EPA will have increased authority to enforce participation.
After the county files three attempts to contact the property owner, the DEQ or EPA “may file a deed notice to the title records of the subject property and notify the property owner.”
If a landlord is refusing access to a property where a child may be impacted, “EPA/DEQ will initiate extraordinary steps to obtain access if children may be impacted. These steps include additional phone contacts, certified mailings, setting up a private meeting with the landlord, and, if necessary, legal action in order to obtain access.”
“In the end, when it comes down to push and shove, we do have the authority to make sure that all the residential properties in Butte Priority Soils will be assessed,” said Nikia Greene, remedial project manager for EPA Region 8.
Brandon Warner, RMAP’s sampling and outreach coordinator, estimated around 1,100 residential properties still need to be assessed or re-assessed in the BPSOU. The 2020 UAO expands the RMAP area to all of Butte, the difference being that RMAP won’t proactively seek assessment outside the BPSOU, Hassler said.
Hutchins has also advocated for lowering the BLL action level. Hassler said if rumblings are true and the CDC lowers the level from 5 to 3.5 micrograms, it would be a good thing. It was lowered in 2012 from 10 to 5, and RMAP altered its action level accordingly.
“It’s always better safe than sorry. I would definitely be all for it,” Hassler said. “There’s no need for anybody to have lead in their system at all.”
The EPA has said EJ will be taken into consideration in their review of the Revised RMAP Plan.
“Currently, the EPA plans on submitting comments to the Revised RMAP Plan that identifies additional activities to address potential EJ concerns and areas in Butte,” Dana Barnicoat, community outreach coordinator for Region 8, wrote to the Standard on Wednesday.
Hassler confirmed the EPA intended to submit additional comments to the plan, and estimated the Revised RMAP Plan would be finalized in the next two weeks.
Barnicoat reached out to local non-profit Action Inc. about coordinating Superfund outreach to the EJ community, and CEO Margie Seccomb told the Standard she was eager to participate.
Action Inc. works with the EJ community to facilitate housing and utility assistance, and has fostered a trusted reputation in Butte through a variety of other aid programs as well.
“What we put out there is that we are very willing to help in any way we can reaching out to people that are affected and getting information to them — helping get people engaged in coming to meetings, or expressing their concerns and having their voices heard," Seccomb said. "We know that people who have the least resources end up in the most unsafe housing, and living in the most unsafe areas."
Besides helping write the EJ plan, Ray facilitated the connection with Action Inc. After a history of not trusting the EPA, he concluded his statement to the B-SB Council of Commissioners as so:
“Nationwide, the EPA has been criticized for its failure to translate this lofty ideal of environmental justice into concrete action. At least as far as Butte is concerned, that criticism is put to rest.”
While supportive of the direction the EPA is moving, and especially in its inclusion of Ray in the effort, Hutchins and other EJ advocates are still not convinced the effort will lead to significant change.
Erickson and Hutchins both said the action plan lacks specifics as to how the outreach will be accomplished.
While he too thought it an overall positive development, another long-time EJ advocate and Montana Tech professor went a step further.
"From what I can see, what they've laid out here is not a plan. It's a set of aspirations. And it nods to the need — to the existence of the issue. But there's no specific roadmap here," Chad Okrusch said. "It's simply a list of things that they had on their website."
Okrusch said Montana Tech has social and design scientists who are experts on messaging, and offered the community meetings held by the Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council as an example of successful outreach.
Greene said Montana Tech is a community partner and he has attended BNRC meetings for years. He said the meetings work, and that the EPA will follow successful examples from the community in pursuing EJ goals.
For Hutchins and long-time environmental advocate Sister Mary Jo McDonald, many of their EJ concerns have to do with the technical aspects of work to be done. They are both concerned about the effectiveness of capping that has already taken place where members of the EJ communities live.
McDonald also worries about sidewalks thought to be blackened by manganese in front of Columbus Plaza, a low-income apartment complex for senior citizens and the disabled.
The EJ concerns are endless.
Under the EPA’s new plan, EJ communities are to be taken into consideration in every step of Superfund. Because each step also affects the health of a vulnerable population, McDonald supports that.
Now, she said, is time for the EPA to foster trust with the community by putting it to work.