Advocates assess EPA's new environmental justice plan for Butte

“What we put out there is that we are very willing to help in any way we can reaching out to people that are affected and getting information to them — helping get people engaged in coming to meetings, or expressing their concerns and having their voices heard," Seccomb said. "We know that people who have the least resources end up in the most unsafe housing, and living in the most unsafe areas."

Besides helping write the EJ plan, Ray facilitated the connection with Action Inc. After a history of not trusting the EPA, he concluded his statement to the B-SB Council of Commissioners as so:

“Nationwide, the EPA has been criticized for its failure to translate this lofty ideal of environmental justice into concrete action. At least as far as Butte is concerned, that criticism is put to rest.”

While supportive of the direction the EPA is moving, and especially in its inclusion of Ray in the effort, Hutchins and other EJ advocates are still not convinced the effort will lead to significant change.

Erickson and Hutchins both said the action plan lacks specifics as to how the outreach will be accomplished.

While he too thought it an overall positive development, another long-time EJ advocate and Montana Tech professor went a step further.