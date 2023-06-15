Transgender activist Adria Jawort will get a second chance to talk about the “Montana History of Two-Spirit and LGBTQ+ Peoples."

The Butte America Foundation and KBMF-LP Butte 102.5 will host the Billings writer at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, in the first floor meeting room of the Carpenters Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St.

Controversy erupted one day prior to a June 2 presentation when Jawort, a Northern Cheyenne transgender/two-spirit woman, was to give at the Butte Public Library. Earlier Twitter comments made by the woman led Butte-Silver Bow County Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, on the advice of counsel, to cancel the event on the grounds that said comments may have violated Montana House Bill 359.

The bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Greg Gianforte on May 22, prohibits drag performances in publicly funded schools and libraries and prohibits minors from attending sexually-oriented performances in libraries or schools that receive state funding.

“We are happy to offer a space for Adria to talk about the place of indigenous two spirit individuals throughout history,” said Daniel Hogan, KBMF general manager. “We hope people come out with an open mind and are ready to learn.”

Hosts of the Tuesday event do not include Carpenters Union Local 82, which is not affiliated with the Carpenters Union Hall. The building was sold in 2013.

Mario Martinez, a spokesperson for the union, reported that the actual Carpenters Union does not own the building and makes no decisions on who will hold events in the building.

“Local 82 is focused on the construction industry in Montana,” said Martinez, “and does not weigh in on social issues that have nothing to do with the construction industry.”