Additional sections of the Big Hole River closed to fishing

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

HOOT OWL RESTRICTIONS

Hoot owl restrictions — fishing closed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day — were lifted Tuesday for:

• Missouri River from the Cascade boat ramp to Holter Dam

• Madison River from Ennis Dam to the border with Yellowstone National Park.

Hoot owl closures remain in place for the following sections of southwest Montana rivers:

• Beaverhead River from the mouth to Highway 91 S at Tash

• Clark Fork River from the confluence of Flathead River upstream to the confluence with Rock Creek near Clinton

• Clark Fork River from the confluence of Rock Creek near Clinton upstream to the confluence with Warm Springs Creek

• East Gallatin River from Penwell Bridge to the confluence of Bear Creek and Rocky Creek

• Madison River from the confluence of the Missouri River to Ennis Dam

• Red Rock Creek from Upper Red Rock Lake to the Hell Roaring Creek crossing at South Valley Road

• Ruby River from Duncan District Road to confluence with Beaverhead