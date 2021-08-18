 Skip to main content
Additional sections of the Big Hole River closed to fishing
Additional sections of the Big Hole River closed to fishing

Big Hole near Wisdom

The Big Hole River trickles by at a mere 24 cubic feet per second near Wisdom on June 20.

 Courtesy Upper Missouri Waterkeeper

Full emergency fishing closures went into effect on two new sections of the Big Hole River on Tuesday in response to the drought. A full closure means fishing is prohibited at all times of day. These closures will stay in effect until conditions improve.

FULL CLOSURES

New full closures on the Big Hole River:

• Dickie Bridge to North Fork Big Hole River.

• Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site to Maiden Rock Fishing Access Site.

The Big Hole River full fishing closures in place before Tuesday are still in effect for:

• The confluence with the Beaverhead River to Tony Schoonen Fishing Access Site

• Saginaw Bridge on Skinner Meadow Road to the North Fork Big Hole River

On other southwest Montana Rivers, full fishing closures remain in place for:

• The entire Jefferson River

• Gallatin River from the mouth to Hwy 84 crossing

• East Gallatin River from the confluence with the Gallatin River to Penwell Bridge Road.

• Shields River, From the confluence with the Yellowstone River to the US Forest Service Crandal Creek Bridge

HOOT OWL RESTRICTIONS

Hoot owl restrictions — fishing closed from 2 p.m. to midnight each day — were lifted Tuesday for:

• Missouri River from the Cascade boat ramp to Holter Dam

• Madison River from Ennis Dam to the border with Yellowstone National Park.

Hoot owl closures remain in place for the following sections of southwest Montana rivers:

• Beaverhead River from the mouth to Highway 91 S at Tash

• Clark Fork River from the confluence of Flathead River upstream to the confluence with Rock Creek near Clinton

• Clark Fork River from the confluence of Rock Creek near Clinton upstream to the confluence with Warm Springs Creek

• East Gallatin River from Penwell Bridge to the confluence of Bear Creek and Rocky Creek

• Madison River from the confluence of the Missouri River to Ennis Dam

• Red Rock Creek from Upper Red Rock Lake to the Hell Roaring Creek crossing at South Valley Road

• Ruby River from Duncan District Road to confluence with Beaverhead

• Silver Bow Creek from its confluence with Warm Springs Creek to Montana Street in Butte. This restriction includes the Warm Springs Ponds.

• Yellowstone River from Hwy 212 bridge in Laurel to Yellowstone National Park

To view current waterbody restrictions in Montana, visit: https://fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions/waterbody-closures

