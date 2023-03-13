U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said Monday in a press release he has secured $9,752,250 for Bear Paw Development to finance expanded meat and poultry processing in five regions across Montana.

Bear Paw Development has partnered with Headwaters RC&D, Butte; Sweetgrass Development Corp., Great Falls; Montana Business Assistance Connection, Helena; and Snowy Mountain Development Corporation, Lewistown. The loan was awarded through USDA Rural Development’s Meat and Poultry Intermediary Lending Program, which was funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Too many folks in Washington don’t understand the challenges small business owners in rural America are facing,” said Tester. “Montana’s ranchers raise some of the best beef in the world, and I’ll always fight to ensure they can process that beef right here in their own backyard.’’

Tester helped negotiate ARPA, $1 billion dedicated for the expansion and diversification of independent processing capacity.