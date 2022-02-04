Adams promoted to managing editor of The Montana Standard

Duncan Adams, who has worked for The Montana Standard in several reporting roles, has been promoted to managing editor.

“Duncan is a fantastic journalist. He loves Butte and southwest Montana, and he’s an excellent coach in addition to being a fine reporter and writer. He’ll do a great job in this role,” said David McCumber, former newsroom leader for The Montana Standard and now western regional director of news for Lee Enterprises, owner of The Montana Standard.

Adams will report to Jeff Welsch, who was also promoted this week to the new role of Montana Editor, supervising all five of Lee’s newsrooms in the state.

Adams first moved to Montana in 1990 to work in the Anaconda bureau of The Montana Standard. Adams said he was treated warmly by nearly everybody and came to feel a strong affection for the region and its people. He lived for several years in a cabin off the Red Lion Road.

For roughly a year and a half Adams ran The Arctic Sounder, a small weekly newspaper based in Barrow, Alaska. He then returned to his cabin and to The Montana Standard, working again in Anaconda.

Later, he moved back to his native Roanoke, Virginia, and worked as a reporter for The Roanoke Times for 15 years.

Roughly a year ago, Adams and his partner, Hope Hollingsworth, returned to Montana, and Adams has been working as a general assignment and outdoor reporter at The Montana Standard.

Adams has one son, Will, 27, who lives in Missoula.

He has won press awards in Montana, Alaska and Virginia. Among them: he was twice named Conservation Communicator of the Year by the Montana Wildlife Federation and was honored in Virginia by the Appalachian Trail Conservancy for his reporting about a natural gas pipeline slated to cross beneath the trail.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0