'Active shooter' in Butte gets 10 years in Montana State Prison

The incident in late 2018 began when Hunter entered the lobby area of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement building, pulled out a 9mm handgun and yelled that he was in danger and needed help, authorities say.

He then crossed the street, went inside the Synesis 7 building and pointed his handgun at a man, saying he was “being chased by three assassins and he was going to shoot anybody without a badge.” He then fired the gun several times and jumped out the window.

Hunter took months to recover from his injuries and he eventually pleaded not guilty to numerous charges in late 2019. He was released on his own recognizance, was later arrested for violating bail conditions and then posted $150,000 bond.

Walter Hennessey, one of Hunter’s public defenders, asked Krueger on Thursday to suspend all but five of 30 years, and instead of sending Hunter to the state prison, allow the Montana Department of Corrections to place him in a custodial treatment program elsewhere.