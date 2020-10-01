'Active shooter' in Butte gets 10 years in Montana State Prison

At the urging of a prosecutor Thursday, a judge sentenced a Butte man behind an active-shooter ordeal in Uptown Butte to 10 years in the Montana State Prison even though he was the only one physically injured.
Travis Ian Hunter had previously admitted firing shots while inside the Synesis 7 building on Dec. 27, 2018, risking the lives of several people and police officers, and restraining at least one person by threatening physical force.
“These crimes had a severe impact on the victims,” Prosecutor Ann Shea told District Judge Kurt Krueger before he imposed the sentence. “People believed there was an active shooter.”
Shea said one woman was so traumatized she had to quit her job, but others were affected emotionally, too, and they wanted Hunter, 30, to do some prison time in addition to any substance abuse and mental health treatment.
Krueger agreed with the state’s recommendation that Hunter receive a 30-year prison term with 20 years suspended on felony convictions for single counts of kidnapping, assault with a weapon and criminal endangerment.
Hunter pleaded guilty to those crimes in a plea deal and in exchange, prosecutors dropped 11 other felony counts. Hunter apologized Thursday and his defense attorneys asked for a lighter sentence, but Kruger rejected it.
The incident in late 2018 began when Hunter entered the lobby area of the Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement building, pulled out a 9mm handgun and yelled that he was in danger and needed help, authorities say.
He then crossed the street, went inside the Synesis 7 building and pointed his handgun at a man, saying he was “being chased by three assassins and he was going to shoot anybody without a badge.” He then fired the gun several times and jumped out the window.
Hunter took months to recover from his injuries and he eventually pleaded not guilty to numerous charges in late 2019. He was released on his own recognizance, was later arrested for violating bail conditions and then posted $150,000 bond.
Walter Hennessey, one of Hunter’s public defenders, asked Krueger on Thursday to suspend all but five of 30 years, and instead of sending Hunter to the state prison, allow the Montana Department of Corrections to place him in a custodial treatment program elsewhere.
He said chemical dependency “played a huge role” in Hunter’s crimes, but there were no evidence-based programs for that in the prison itself. It was one reason, Hennessy noted, that Lynn Guyer cited when he resigned as the prison warden in July.
Hunter was also young and the only prior offense on his record was for misdemeanor theft, Hennessy said, and even under the lighter sentence, could be on probation until he was 60.
Hunter read a statement to the court, saying he was addicted to methamphetamine and alcohol at the time and was sorry for his “reckless actions.”
But if he was simply referred to DOC custody and not prison, Shea argued, he could be out quickly. She noted that when he was released on his own after charges were filed, he violated bail conditions by contacting a victim via Facebook.
“It would be tragic for a victim to run into the defendant in a year or two,” she said.
