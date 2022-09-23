Action team: 'Shock campaign' needed to combat fentanyl crisis in Butte

With the foundation of a wide-ranging community meeting two weeks ago in place, a newly formed group went to work Friday on trying to combat the frightening spike in fentanyl overdoes in Butte-Silver Bow County.

The “community action team” identified some immediate ways alarming people — especially kids, teenagers and young adults — that it only takes “one pill to kill,” and will start crafting on a more comprehensive “shock campaign” to follow.

About a dozen team members discussed other needed steps to fight the fentanyl epidemic locally, including longer-term education efforts in schools and potential opiate treatment options for addicts who are jailed.

But there was consensus in the group that some things need to be done now, not later, and there is no time for niceties in the messaging.

“We can’t be kind about this,” said Leo McCarthy, who has led a campaign to curb underage drinking since his 14-year-old daughter Mariah was killed by an underage drunk driver in Butte in 2007. “We need to be in their faces about this.”

Bill McGladdery, director of the Town Pump Charitable Foundation, said it was prepared to offer logistical and monetary support for a public awareness campaign.

There are some national efforts already underway, he noted, including a “one pill can kill” social media campaign by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency. There are materials about fentanyl in some schools in Oregon.

He and others said those efforts should be tailored locally and be done quickly.

“This is one that unfortunately we can’t drag out several months trying to figure out what we want to do,” McGladdery said.

J.P. Gallagher, Butte-Silver Bow’s chief executive, formed the “community action team” on fentanyl a few weeks ago after talking with Father Patrick Beretta, parish priest at St. Patrick and Immaculate Conception churches.

Beretta had presided over recent funerals for three young men who died because of accidental fentanyl overdoses and he wanted to contribute to a solution.

The team includes Sheriff Ed Lester, local health officials, school administrators, medical professionals and others, and in some ways replicates a group organized in early 2014 after a rash of teen suicides in Butte.

That effort did not end teen suicides but it reduced the number of those tragedies and many of its elements are still in place, especially in Butte’s schools.

The group held a community meeting two weeks ago that drew a packed house of concerned citizens and those suggesting solutions. Friday’s meeting was much smaller and was meant to spur action on what Gallagher called a new “plague.”

Beretta said Friday that besides a “shock campaign” aimed primarily at teenagers and young adults in their 20s, parents need to be partners in protecting their children from fentanyl and other drugs.

“We need the support of an entire community to empower parents, educate parents, on how ‘how do you talk to your children?’” Beretta said. “There are some experts who can tell you how to communicate about drugs.”

At his daughter’s funeral in 2007, McCarthy challenged people in Butte to change the culture that accepts underage drinking and brushes aside drinking and driving. It grew into Mariah’s Challenge, a program that provides scholarships to high school students who pledge to steer clear of drugs and underage drinking.

The program has grown, has a website and McCarthy and others visit schools and other venues to spread their message.

McCarthy told the action team Friday that he would help spread the message about fentanyl through Mariah’s Challenge. He also said the campaign indeed needed shock because people are dying from fentanyl.

“When I present, I show a picture of Mariah on the gurney and I leave it up there,” he said. “That is the biggest shock value in my presentation, and if they didn’t think or hear or remember what I said, that image is in their mind.”

If there was a parent willing to talk about losing their son or daughter to a fentanyl overdose, he said, it could help. Beretta told him he already knew two parents who would.

The group plans to meet every two weeks and their first task is to formulate an orchestrated, collaborative campaign. But they agreed to take some immediate steps.

Ron Davis, who owns several radio stations in Butte, said he would start relaying the message on the air next week. Information could be distributed at upcoming open houses at schools and links to national campaigns will be shared.

Getting the message out can’t wait, Davis said.

“I think if we wait for a full campaign, we’re going to lose more lives,” he said.