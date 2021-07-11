ACM had a good run: Company publication puts shine on copper

Too many mining claims, just not enough riches to claim was problematic for Butte in its infancy.
All that changed in 1881, when Marcus Daly and crew discovered the mother lode — an abundance of copper on the 300-foot level of the Anaconda Mine. “The rest they say is history” moment occurred 140 years ago.
By the turn-of-the-last century, Daly had rightfully earned his “Copper King” title.
That particular period in Butte’s mining history has been well documented. Many more “moments” were to come during the Anaconda Company era.
From almost the beginning, several books and articles have been written about the Anaconda Co., whether drafted on the pages of a newspaper or printed within a book.
Some have been most favorable, others not so much. Popular choices include such books as K. Ross Toole’s “A History of the Anaconda Copper Mining Company: A Study in the Relationships Between a State and Its People and a Corporation, 1880-1950” or Frederick Laist’s “Metallurgical History of the Anaconda Copper Mining Company.”
Through the years, one thing never wavered — copper remained Butte’s number one export.
By 1960, the Anaconda Co., again wanted to capitalize on that fact.
Officials were more than ready to brag about the many accomplishments the company had acquired since World War II and what better way to expand on that theory than to publish a large booklet proudly titled “This is Anaconda.”
When World War II ended, so, too, ended the bulk of the Anaconda Co.’s wartime production. The time had come to get back to the business of making tons of money. Mission accomplished! They made it all right — “hand over fist.”
To make money, they had to spend money. Company expansion was a top priority, as well as diversifying and making needed improvements — all to the tune of $665 million.
The booklet was definitely a way for the company to give itself a pat on the back.
The 60-page circular can only be described as a “boastful endeavor” and began where the company got started — Butte. That’s not surprising as it was reported that “To date, Butte Hill has produced more copper and silver than any other district in the world.”
What is even more fascinating are the photos and maps throughout the booklet, many of which are featured in this story. The workings in Butte and Anaconda take up the first 15 pages. Graphics are used as well, including an illustration of an advanced mining technique, block caving.
Described as a “low cost method of mining,” block caving was utilized in Butte starting in 1947 and was referred to as the “Greater Butte Project.” As for expansion, another project highlighted in the booklet was open pit mining at the Berkeley Pit, which began in 1955. The operation, it was noted, “supplement underground mine production.”
It was also clearly stated that at that time, about 80 million pounds of copper were extracted yearly from the pit.
With photos, along with upbeat information, the next 45 pages of the brochure include articles spotlighting the company’s other subsidiaries — the copper refinery at Great Falls and the slag treatment plant in East Helena. One company-owned business, the Anaconda Wire & Cable Company, was allotted six pages. The company had fabricating plants in Indiana, California, Michigan, Illinois, New York, Georgia and in Great Falls, too. Foreign operations such as the Andes Copper Mining Company in Chile and the Cananea Consolidated Copper Company in Mexico were also included.
The foreign operations would, in fact, lead to the Anaconda Company’s eventual downfall. By the early 1970s, political upheaval in not just Chile, but Mexico, too, would lead to officials selling their company holdings to Atlantic Richfield in 1977.
For the Anaconda Co., their luck had just run out.