ACM had a good run: Company publication puts shine on copper

Officials were more than ready to brag about the many accomplishments the company had acquired since World War II and what better way to expand on that theory than to publish a large booklet proudly titled “This is Anaconda.”

When World War II ended, so, too, ended the bulk of the Anaconda Co.’s wartime production. The time had come to get back to the business of making tons of money. Mission accomplished! They made it all right — “hand over fist.”

To make money, they had to spend money. Company expansion was a top priority, as well as diversifying and making needed improvements — all to the tune of $665 million.

The booklet was definitely a way for the company to give itself a pat on the back.

The 60-page circular can only be described as a “boastful endeavor” and began where the company got started — Butte. That’s not surprising as it was reported that “To date, Butte Hill has produced more copper and silver than any other district in the world.”

What is even more fascinating are the photos and maps throughout the booklet, many of which are featured in this story. The workings in Butte and Anaconda take up the first 15 pages. Graphics are used as well, including an illustration of an advanced mining technique, block caving.