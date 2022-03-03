Accused porch thief in Butte pleads guilty

A man caught with numerous packages taken from porches in Butte and 80 stolen checks pleaded guilty to felony charges of theft and possession of dangerous drugs Thursday.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Curtis Donald Cline of Butte was pulled over Dec. 11 and had all kinds of stuff in their original packages, including a portable heater, a heated pad for dogs, toys for kids, yellow and blue oven mitts and a yellow basketball.

A man had followed a Dodge Ram after seeing the driver steal a package from his porch and called police, and officers stopped the pickup at the intersection of Excelsior Avenue and Gold Street.

Cline was the driver and was an exact match to a man seen on camera approaching a house on Moulton Street, where a package had been stolen about a half hour earlier. Some of the packages had been taken a week earlier.

Police also found stolen checks in the pickup, including one for $2,033 made out to Lewis and Clark County for property taxes, a signature stamp in a woman’s name and someone else’s debit card. There were also hypodermic needles and a substance that turned out to be methamphetamine.

Prosecutors initially charged Cline with two variations of felony theft, felony forgery, felony possession of dangerous drugs and misdemeanor possession of burglary tools — a “slim jim” that’s used to break into cars and other locked areas.

In a deal with prosecutors, Cline pleaded guilty to felony theft and drug possession, which combined carry a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and fines up to $15,000.

District Judge Kurt Krueger accepted the pleas Thursday and ordered a presentence investigation before a sentencing date is set. Cline appeared via video from the Butte jail and remained there with bail set at $50,000.

