The snow kept falling, swirling and accumulating during February throughout much of southwest Montana. A large storm in late January launched the trend.

Meteorologists call it “active weather.” People who keep an eye on mountain snowpack were likely glad to see such weather in February. Motorists braving long workday commutes atop snow and ice-packed highways and roads perhaps felt more ambivalent.

Overall, February precipitation was near to normal to well above normal across most of Montana and northern Wyoming.

“There were not many days in February in which it wasn’t snowing somewhere in Montana,” said Eric Larson, a water supply specialist for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman.

In addition to consistent precipitation during the month, there were a couple of large storms that added to the totals, Larson said.

“The most significant storm occurred near the end of the month, and similar to the late January storm, delivered several feet of snow to Montana,” he said.

The largest storm totals accumulated in the Mission and Swan mountain ranges, where over four inches of precipitation fell. Other mountain locations across Montana received about two to three inches of precipitation.

In southwest Montana, the Jefferson, Helena Valley, Madison and Gallatin basins were all at more than 100% of normal snowpack. The Upper Clark Fork basin was estimated to be about 93% of normal.

The estimate for the Lower Clark Fork and Bitterroot basins is less positive.

“River basins to keep an eye on over the next couple months are the Kootenai, Lower Clark Fork, Bitterroot and Saint Mary,” Larson said. “The basin-wide snowpack deficit in these basins currently ranges from three to six inches of snow water equivalent.”

He said these basins will need above normal precipitation over the next couple months; otherwise, snowmelt provided water supply will likely be below normal this spring.

Water supply is crucial to the economy of southwest Montana, as economic sectors ranging from agriculture to recreational outfitting rely on a decent flow during the state’s arid summers.

With one to two months remaining in the typical snowpack accumulation season, the current snowpack provides insight into what spring snowmelt will bring, Larson said.

Most of the forecasts are within 10% of normal, which aligns with current water year precipitation and the ensuing snowpack, he said. Exceptions include parts of central Montana and southwest Montana, Gallatin and Madison, which due to abundant precipitation this water year are currently forecasted to have above normal streamflows. Alternatively, western Montana, along the Idaho border, the Big Hole, Bitterroot and Lower Clark Fork, is forecasted to have below normal streamflows, which is the result of the below normal precipitation that region has experienced this water year.

“Keep in mind, snowpack conditions could change over the next couple months and therefore some uncertainty exists in the March 1 forecasts,” said Larson.

Remote backcountry weather stations monitored by the Natural Resources Conservation Service indicate that April, May and June have historically been among the larger contributors for precipitation in southwest Montana. Farther west, November through February/March typically tend to be significant months for precipitation.