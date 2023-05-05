The Butte Action Alliance and Pro-Choice Montana present an Abortion Rights Concert and Art Fair from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Carpenters Union Hall, 156 W. Granite St.

Musicians are Christy Hayes, Mauldin Brothers, The Western States, and Captain Marlin. Ten visual artists will have booths to sell their work where a portion of the sales is donated to the Susan Wicklund Fund, Montana’s state-wide abortion fund which provides financial assistance to cover the cost of procedures, travel expenses, and childcare for folks who need an extra hand.

It also ensures their clients receive medically accurate and reliable information services from a trustworthy clinic.

The event is open to the public and free to attend, but a $10 suggested donation to the Susan Wicklund Fund is encouraged.

Butte Action Alliance is a grassroots organization that formed after the overturn of Roe v. Wade, and now meet to take action, build community, and exercise collective power around abortion rights and other important issues. Pro-Choice Montana is also a grassroots movement facilitated by Montanans committed to ensuring abortion remains safe, legal, and accessible in our state.