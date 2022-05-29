Abby and Sarah get ready to take on the world

There are any number of celebratory messages to share with graduates. “Congratulations on your hard-earned success” comes to mind. “Way to Go Grad!” would be another.

Soon-to-be Butte High graduates, Sarah Montgomery and Abby Richards are students with disabilities who have spent their four years at Butte High in the school’s specialized program. Both have earned any and all graduation tributes.

The teenagers know graduation is a major milestone and are beyond excited to walk across the Butte Civic Center stage on June 2. Not only are they excited, the young women are a bit boastful of their accomplishments so far, as well they should be. They’ve both worked hard to get to this point in time.

Their teacher Denise Smith said it’s been a privilege witnessing her two students grow from a developmental standpoint and confidently reach out for help when struggling with any given subject.

“Being able to be there as they took on challenges that were unique to their own situations was one of the highlights of being their teacher,” said Smith.

Sarah and Abby, who are close friends, described themselves as a bit introverted and withdrawn when they started at Butte High four years ago.

“I used to be shy but now I got my confidence,” said Abby. “I can talk to people and get to know people.”

Sarah admitted that it took her awhile to trust anyone.

“But I slowly got my confidence, too,” she said with a grin, “and now we talk Miss Smith’s ear off.”

To which their teacher laughingly replied — “They have made the classroom more lively.”

For the past four years, the girls’ mothers, Kelley McElderry and Karen Montgomery have had front-row seats as they watched their daughters each progress.

“I am very proud of Abby for sticking it through and not bowing out,” said McElderry. “She’s worked hard and is ready to get her diploma.”

Montgomery said the change from Sarah’s freshman to senior year is tangible.

“Sarah is a completely different person,” said Montgomery, “and has so much more confidence.”

As their teacher, Smith has witnessed the girls’ progress through the years, too, and has enjoyed watching them grow.

“They have both matured greatly from freshman year,” she said. “I will be sad to see them go.”

The teens are thankful for their high school education and both feel the past four years have prepared them for the next chapter in their lives.

“There are a lot of good people here at Butte High who wanted to help me succeed,” said Sarah.

Abby feels the exact same way.

“Our teachers have helped us learn so many different things,” she said.

While the girls have enjoyed most of their classes, Life Skills is at the top of the list. Both feel they have learned much from the class and that they have matured because of it.

“Thanks to Life Skills, I now know how to be more independent,” said Sarah.

According to Abby, the class covered more than just the basics, which included cooking and nutrition, money management, coping strategies, and crafts. It also helped her to plan for life after high school.

“We really worked on budgeting,” she explained.

Life after graduation is going to be a whole different scenario for the two friends, but they’re prepared for that as well.

“It’s going to be weird,” predicted Sarah, “and will take a while to get used to.”

Abby knows she will miss her teachers and classmates, too.

“I have made a lot of good memories here,” she said.

The soon-to-be grads already have some additional goals.

Sarah, who is currently working at the BSW Thrift Store, will be attending cosmetology school. She also recently completed driver’s education.

“I am ready to move on and be more independent,” she said.

Her mom couldn’t be happier with this turn of events.

“I am thrilled she will have a trade that she will be happy at,” she said.

Meanwhile, Abby wants to study to be a certified nursing assistant because, more than anything, she likes helping others.

“It’s time to start a new chapter,” she said.

Her mom thinks Abby would be perfectly suited to being a CNA.

“She wants to work with people,” said McElderry, “and I know she’ll succeed.”

As for long-term plans, both young ladies see themselves as homeowners and someday, marry and have families of their own.

“I want to show people that I can do it,” said Sarah. “I can live on my own.”

As for Abby, her lifelong dream is to go to Paris and when the time is right, she hopes to do just that.

“I don’t want my life to have limitations,” she said. “Sarah and I don’t want any of that.”

