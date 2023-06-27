Butte-Silver Bow commissioners have approved millions of dollars in tax abatements for a Norwegian battery materials company considering Butte as a site for a new manufacturing plant.

And the county is still in the running to land the facility at the Montana Connections Business Park just west of urban Butte, a county official said.

Cenate — pronounced Sin-NAH-Tah — is developing silicon-based materials for higher-density batteries with faster and longer-lasting charges. It is considering Butte and three other U.S. locations for a manufacturing plant and says tax incentives will be a factor in its decision.

“We are still very actively on that list,” Kristen Rosa, Butte-Silver Bow’s community development coordinator, told commissioners last week. She said Monday that was still the case.

Commissioners approved the proposed abatements on a 10-0 vote.

“I believe that the long-term gain for the community outweighs anything else right now as far as our own tax abatement goes,” said Commissioner Michele Shea.

Cenate’s other potential landing spots are Moses Lake or Tri Cities in Washington state and Hermiston, Oregon. If it chooses Butte, it would build a factory on a 40-acre site in the business park and use raw materials from the REC Silicon facility already there.

The abatements in Butte-Silver Bow would reduce the company’s locally assessed mills for property taxes by 75% the first five years. It would pay more in phases in years six through nine and pay 100% of the taxes normally owed after that.

Without abatements, Cenate’s projected local tax bill would be about $26 million total over 10 years, officials say. With them, it would pay $14.35 million — a savings of $11.6 million.

Cenate says it would employ 100 to 250 people in Butte and county officials estimate annual pay for the first 100 jobs at about $70,000, based on the job mix and average wages for such positions in southwest Montana.

It is possible that Cenate can get additional savings here under a new state law offering abatements on manufacturing equipment. State officials are still working on rules and procedures for implementing that law.

Cenate has said it anticipates choosing a location sometime this summer.

Rosa said she talked with Cenate representatives recently and they are working on permitting potential sites in Montana and Washington state.

“I think the best news that came out of this is it looks like permitting in Montana is probably easier than permitting in Washington,” she said.