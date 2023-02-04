Frustrations and fears over shabby, abandoned houses and the drugs and crime they seem to spawn in parts of Butte have simmered for years.

In recent weeks, in one central Butte neighborhood between Front and Platinum streets, they’ve boiled over in public anger and exasperation that has county officials and commissioners sitting up.

The angst intensified even more when, according to some residents, a top county official scoffed at their concerns out loud during a citizen presentation before council on Jan. 4. Two people said he did so using derogatory terms.

The official, Community Enrichment Director Ed Randall, says he did say that some of their statements were false but never cursed. His boss, Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher, says he’s looked into the accusations as a private, personnel matter but said that even if Randall didn’t curse, his comments were inappropriate in that setting.

In a way, the episode is a microcosm of frustrations all sides are feeling over blight in Butte in general and the dilapidated, boarded up houses, abandoned vehicles and decay in one neighborhood.

Commissioners feel the pressure, too, and bristled when Gallagher recently suggested he would have different department heads appear before the council to discuss property rights, ordinances and other complexities involved.

Several commissioners spoke up, collectively saying, “Been there, done that.” They want many of these houses demolished and gone.

“I’ve been here for 10 years and I’ve been hearing the same stuff for 10 years and these buildings are still standing,” said Commissioner Jim Fisher. “It’s not Community Enrichment’s fault, it’s not the Fire Department’s fault, it’s not the Police Department’s fault.

“But somebody’s gonna have to take the bull by the horns here,” he said. “Get a hold of the owners and find out if we can make a deal to get rid of these properties.”

Commissioner Michele Shea said a presentation by department chiefs would be OK if it isn’t about excuses.

“I think in a nutshell what all of the commissioners are wanting to do is to hear what we can do, not what we can’t,” she said.

Gallagher says he understands the frustrations and is looking at serious steps that could make a difference.

He wants to revamp the county’s dangerous buildings ordinance and give it more teeth. Randall and other top officials got some revisions passed in 2019, but against their wishes, they were watered down by people concerned about historic preservation and some allies on council.

Gallagher also wants structural changes, saying Community Enrichment has taken on too much in recent years. Among other things, enforcement duties and the officials who carry them out belong in the Planning Department instead of Community Enrichment, he said.

The county must also do a better job tracking abandoned houses and their owners and following up so the houses are fixed or demolished as quickly as possible, he said.

“We really need to take a hard look at what works and what doesn’t work,” Gallagher said.

A PUBLIC RISING

Residents in parts of central Butte have gotten increasingly vocal about their concerns, saying abandoned houses are magnets for vagrants and criminals who are hiding out.

During a Jan. 4 presentation before commissioners that was organized by resident Trudy Healy, they begged county officials to hold property owners accountable and demolish abandoned, dangerous houses.

They said squatters get into the houses repeatedly, park junk vehicles everywhere, use and deal drugs and urinate and defecate inside and outside.

Karrie West, who lives near a burned and long-vacant house on West Main Street, shared concerns that were echoed by many others.

“The smell in the summer of human feces and just the mold and mildew of that house — I cannot keep my windows open,” she said, adding that she doesn’t let her 7-year-old twins outside because of “unpredictable squatters.”

“There’s yelling, there’s screaming, there’s fighting,” West said. “There have been gunshots. My sons want to ride their bikes — I have to take them to a park … because I feel like it’s not safe to be out there.”

Few blame the police, saying they’re stretched thin and the vagrants have scattered or gone silent by the time officers arrive. But they do believe the houses are a root cause of the problems, and they’re not alone in thinking that.

Egan Green, chair of the Criminal Justice Department at Radford University in Virginia, said neighborhoods with dilapidated and abandoned houses can be a draw for people with ill intent.

Green said a part of town that shows clear signs of neglect “sends signals to criminals that this is a place no one cares about.”

But he said police officers alone can’t be expected to effectively address what amounts to a larger symptom of social disorganization.

Healy formed a grassroots group called Citizens United Against Urban Decay that is circulating a petition demanding action, and it has gained traction in recent weeks.

Green said it sounds like the residents seeking help from local government are working to establish what he described as “collective efficacy.” Collective efficacy describes what residents are willing to do to improve their neighborhoods.

Healy said she felt good about the Jan. 4 presentation and believed “J.P. and commissioners were listening.” Then a few days later, she heard things about that meeting that left her disheartened.

MEETING FALLOUT

At least two residents who attended the Jan. 4 presentation said Randall was making comments at the back of the room as citizens spoke up front. A third said Randall did the same near the doorway of council chambers after the presentation.

Two of the residents sent Gallagher emails. One said she couldn’t make out specifics of what Randall was saying but said he was talking loudly and being disruptive.

The other said Randall was laughing, calling the presentation a “s***show” and referred to a speaker in a derogatory manner. It was disrespectful, the resident wrote, especially given the seriousness of the subject.

Healy told commissioners at the next meeting that she had learned a high-ranking county official had made comments during the meeting and after consulting an attorney, she was going to speak publicly about it.

She did that a few days later on Party Line, a daily radio show on KBOW, by naming Randall and reading the emails on the air. She later talked to The Montana Standard about it.

Gallagher responded to the emails. He told one resident he was looking into the matter and told the other that he spoken to Randall and people who were sitting next to him and took the matter seriously.

He also said what he has repeatedly said to the Standard and others — that Community Enrichment was getting blamed for multi-faceted problems that are difficult to address, involve other departments and are often police matters.

Another resident, Sid deBarathy, told the Standard that as he was walking out of council chambers after the presentation, Randall said to someone that he had “heard this s*** before” and it didn’t bother him.

DeBarathy said he lives in a neighborhood near the Country Club but knew Healy and came to the presentation to listen and show support. He also said he has known Randall for years and had no personal ax to grind.

“Obviously he did not agree with the presentation or what those people were up to but as the guy in charge, holy mackerel, you wonder why nothing’s getting done,” deBarathy said.

“If he can’t look at that presentation that was given at council and not say, ‘Man, we have got to do something to get these homes down and help that neighborhood.’ Instead, it was like, ‘Whatever.’”

Randall told the Standard he does understand the residents’ frustrations, respects what they are trying to do and his department has listened and been responsive. As to the reported comments, he said he never cursed and was not loud or disruptive.

He said he did tell a fellow department head several times, in response to statements being made, “That’s simply not true,” and at one point said something “was an out-out-lie.”

“I probably shouldn’t have but I did,” Randall said. But he said he did not curse inside or outside of the meeting that night.

“I’m not perfect but if I said ‘I’ve heard this stuff before’ it wasn’t derogatory,” he said. “Every time I’m at these meetings I get beat up. It doesn’t bother me personally.”

Randall said he approached one resident who had spoken at the presentation and told him, “I’m the gentleman you’re upset with.”

“He said, ‘No, I just want something done,’ and I said, ‘I get it … and we’re working on it.’”

Gallagher said he has looked into the email claims but had not heard about deBarathy’s statements. He said it was now an internal personnel and discipline matter that carries legal protocols and he could not comment on specifics.

“We are taking these allegations serious but we want to make sure that we’re fair to the people that are accusing and also fair to the person who is being accused,” he said.

The comments Randall acknowledged, Gallagher said, were still inappropriate “and we have talked about that.”

Healy said she had only talked to Randall a handful of times and had no personal vendetta against him, but the comments were disrespectful and out-of-line.

She says Community Enrichment and its director are responsible for enforcing decay ordinances as well as coordinating and communicating those efforts with other departments, and that hasn’t been done.

GOING FORWARD

Since the meeting and its fallout, Healy has met with Gallagher and is hopeful steps will be taken to tackle the decay problem. She said Gallagher has been great to work with and believes he is serious about finding solutions.

Gallagher told the Standard this week he is serious and that demolition proceedings were progressing on at least two of the area houses.

But the problems are indeed complex, he said, and involve property rights and often times absent owners who are delinquent on taxes and uncooperative. The county has gotten some buildings in Uptown demolished, he said, but owners worked with county officials in those cases.

There are also residents who oppose demolitions even when buildings are in bad shape. They and some members of the county’s Historic Preservation Commission have opposed more stringent ordinances that Randall and others have advocated. Some commissioners have opposed them as well.

“They don’t like buildings torn down in our community and I’m not pointing fingers at them that they’re a roadblock, but that is a hurdle we have to work with as well,” Gallagher said.

But the county can and should do more, he said.

“We realize our deficiencies,” Gallagher said.

He said that moving the enforcement arm of Community Enrichment to the Planning Department should improve communication and coordination with building inspectors and others before cases are referred to the County Attorney’s Office for potential court proceedings.

The county’s GIS department is working on a program that will give all departments access to information on abandoned properties, including enforcement timelines and the status of their water and sewer hook-ups.

“That’s planning, historic preservation, the health department, fire department, police department, the county attorney and myself to make sure if somebody calls me about a property, I can look up where we are in the process,” Gallagher said.

He said county officials and commissioners must also take another run at enacting a stronger dangerous buildings law.

Commissioner John Riordan got $225,000 in delinquent tax proceeds earmarked for demolitions in the last budget and that program is being finalized now. It will allow owners who can’t afford demolition costs to apply for cash assistance to get the jobs done.

Gallagher acknowledges the angst many residents are feeling and said county officials will be discussing the efforts and issues before council Wednesday night.

“We are going to work at some type of solution,” he said but cautioning that, “It’s not going to be an overnight change.”

Sheriff Ed Lester said he also gets the frustration and says his department will do what it can.

“There are houses that have been neglected by owners that are probably too far gone to repair,” he said. “I do understand that these houses can attract squatters and criminal activity.

“We will always respond to calls about suspicious persons or activity and take whatever the appropriate action is,” he said. “A lot of times we can make an arrest if there is a crime or if the person is wanted on a warrant. If there is not a criminal offense, we usually do our best to get these people to move on.

“Even when we can’t make an arrest or issue a citation, it is always helpful for us to make every effort to be visible in the area,” the sheriff said. “Just a patrol car passing through on a regular basis can make a difference in the neighborhood environment.”

The next council meeting is set for 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on the third floor of the courthouse.