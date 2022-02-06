A year at the helm: Gallagher reflects on 2021, looks to 2022

As a school principal and then parks director in Butte, J.P. Gallagher got plenty of experience mingling with the public, taking on their concerns and managing a small workforce.

Those skills were all valuable when he was sworn in 13 months ago as chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow County, and he took the job with energy and enthusiasm.

But make no mistake. Like most people in any new job, he’s had to learn a lot of things on the fly, and we’re not talking about facts and figures.

“This role has so many dynamics to it,” Gallagher said in a sit-down with The Montana Standard to reflect on his first year in office and look ahead to the second. “I can say it’s never boring — the amount of meetings and people you meet with so many different passions for what happens in our community.

“The hardest struggle being in this position is trying to balance it all to meet the needs of everybody who comes in here, whether they’re coming to talk about development — you know, multi-million dollar projects — or they want to talk about snow removal or the streets or community blight.”

Gallagher knew going in he couldn’t solve everything by himself, and as parks director, he knew other department chiefs and scores of county employees and they knew him. But there was work to do there, too.

“I had to earn the trust of the people that are in the government,” he said. “I win an election but I haven’t earned anything with the other leaders within the government. That was not a challenge, but it was something I needed to do.”

Gallagher ran for chief executive in 2020, when COVID-19 hit. The pandemic and mandated business shutdowns and other measures wreaked havoc on the local economy, and in just weeks, unemployment in Butte and southwest Montana hit 11.3%.

In his first week in office, he attended a gathering of local business owners who said mandated closing times and other COVID restrictions were killing their business without sound rationale and should be lifted or eased. They were angry.

Gallagher took a diplomatic approach, backing the decisions of local health officials while also pledging to listen to business concerns and do what he could to help them during the crisis.

By late March 2021, mask mandates and other restrictions were lifted, and in April, Gallagher backed a proposal to refund local license fees businesses had recently paid, saving them about $150,000 collectively. Not a lot in the scheme of things, perhaps, but Gallagher said it was a little relief.

Not all businesses survived the pandemic, but there was overall recovery in the local economy and by this past November, unemployment in the county was at an all-time low of 1.9%.

“So many businesses have struggled but if you look at it overall, business licenses have gone up,” Gallagher said. “The real-estate market is booming. In Butte, the number of inquiries about moving businesses and industry into our community continues to progress.”

The Montana Connections Business Park continued to grow in 2021 and an $8 million rail expansion there and at the adjacent Port of Montana helped existing businesses and should lure even more to the area.

There are some major new challenges now, including a serious labor shortage that is making it harder for employers — including Butte-Silver Bow — to hire and retain workers.

“We’re seeing record numbers of people retiring out of the workforce and we’re not immune to that,” Gallagher said. “We’ve had over 130 job openings within Butte-Silver Bow. We had a few new positions but most were retirees or people entering … other job markets. They’re just changing jobs.

“So we’ve got to be flexible and responsive to the job markets out there and we’re working on how to retain really good people, quality people,” he said.

There were some major events that occurred during Gallagher’s first year — some that had little or nothing to do with local government and others that did. Here are a few of those and Gallagher’s comments on where they stand.

THE M&M FIRE

In the early morning hours of May 6, fire gutted the iconic M&M Cigar Store in Uptown Butte. Nothing was left. Owner Selina Pankovich said it would take a “series of small miracles” to rebuild, but she hoped to do that and the county pledged to help anyway it could.

Gallagher: “That (rebuilding) is still a private matter with the M&M and how they’re dealing with the funding that goes along with the rebuild. She (Pankovich) has been real responsive to anything we’ve asked but it’s kind of in the hands right now with the engineer and architect they’re working with right now.

“I do think it (rebuilding) is possible. The financial piece is going to be difficult. No matter how much insurance you have, a lot of times in construction prices today, it’s tough to rebuild … to the extent they would like to do, but you know, the community support around the M&M has been fantastic.”

MINING CITY TOMMYKNOCKERS

The inaugural season for the college-level Expedition League team in Butte ended in chaos and Gallagher told league president and team co-owner Steve Wagner they would not be welcome back in Butte, despite a five-year lease with the county’s 3 Legends Stadium.

Gallagher: “We’ve sent them a letter saying voluntarily give this up and we’ve got no response back from Steve Wagner on any of this. In the next month or so, I will work with the county attorney in saying we are terminating this lease. They’ve already violated things that they need to do.”

BASIN CREEK RESERVOIR

After years of efforts and preparations, the county opened up the reservoir to the public for fishing and hiking and picnicking this past summer. But after only four weeks, it was closed in early July due to drought and wildfire danger.

A wildfire nearby was a wake-up call of sorts, since the reservoir supplies Butte with 60% of its drinking water and any fire could affect it. Now efforts are underway to clear deadwood from the entire watershed and it could take several years to get it done.

Gallagher: “We had a fire in the Terre Verde area in the middle of December. I can’t remember a time when there has been a wildfire in the forest in Montana in December, so we can’t turn a blind eye to it. It’s probably our most serious issue we’re facing.

“So the reservoir itself, it’s probably going to be a number of years out (before it’s open to the public again). My goal would be the next four or five years that we open the reservoir back up.”

FIREWORKS

After months of input from residents, commissioners recently cut Butte’s summer fireworks season from 12 days to eight days. Starting this summer, fireworks can be sold and used from June 27 through July 4 and for three days in late December.

Many residents say the change didn’t go far enough in restricting fireworks and others say no changes were needed in the first place. It was probably the most controversial issue so far during Gallagher’s tenure, but one commissioners mostly addressed on their own.

Gallagher: “Part of the issue, most recently, is that some fireworks seem to be bigger and badder than they have in the past, and they’re a lot louder.

“Shortening the days (for selling and using) — I know it has an impact on businesses a little bit but I don’t think it’s a terrible thing. I think it’s a good compromise. And I think we learned a little bit from this. Maybe the state and federal governments can learn a little bit too, that you’ve got to compromise a little bit.”

LOOKING AHEAD AT 2022

The $142 million fiscal year budget Gallagher backed during his first year created 11 new positions that added nearly $900,000 to county payroll.

But due to numerous factors, including an increase in state-set taxable property values, new construction and federal COVID dollars to fund a few one-time expenses, officials said the plan still cut taxes going to local government by the largest amounts since 2014.

The biggest challenge going into this budget year is affecting individuals and the local government. It’s called inflation and it’s at its highest level in 40 years.

The state sets new values on houses every two years and many homeowners see tax increases after state reappraisals, Gallagher noted. He says he’s cognizant of that and inflation as the county prepares to craft a new annual budget.

“The impact to the local taxpayers is the more taxes they pay, the less money they take home and the harder it is,” he said. “And with the cost of living going up, everybody has less money in their pockets to spend, and that doesn’t escape me.”

Inflation is taking a hit on the county’s pocketbook, too. That includes the big spike in fuel prices over the past year.

Most of the county’s 400 or so vehicles used to fill up from an underground storage tank near the Civic Center that allowed Butte-Silver Bow to buy gasoline in bulk. But since the county moved its maintenance shops to the western edge of town, vehicles have been getting gas at Town Pump stores.

Gasoline prices have county officials rethinking that.

“We’re looking at potentially trying to get (fuel) tanks back and being able to do bulk delivery again, and that is just on the fuel side of things,” Gallagher said.

Like individuals and families, most everything the county buys, including products and services, costs a lot more now. That will have to be figured into the next budget.

“Inflation is going to affect us all,” Gallagher said. “I don’t know where we’re going to be totally on the budget but I still feel we’re in a pretty good position that we may not have to have any kind of real tax increase based on the local government.”

Like all workers everywhere, county employees are affected by the inflation spike, Gallagher says, and that is sure to affect the next budget, too.

“They’re going to be asking for an inflationary cost going forward, so how do we balance that while being responsive to the taxpayers?” he said. “But the one positive thing is, I think we’re seeing positive growth in our tax base and that helps us with what our mill value will be worth.”

Gallagher says he wants to direct more attention this year to the Superfund consent decree that was finally settled and signed in 2020 after years and years of negotiations.

The legal document spells out work needed to address mine pollution in Uptown, Walkerville, parts of Blacktail and Silver Bow Creeks and other areas. It includes some work that needs to be done forever and commits Atlantic Richfield to spend more than $150 million removing mine waste.

Gallagher’s predecessor, Dave Palmer, helped get the blueprint finalized in 2020 and some work was done last year. But the pandemic affected progress and there are still some major components pending.

Where additional waste repositories will go — a contentious, community matter before the consent decree was signed — is still undecided, Gallagher noted.

“We need to get back to the consent decree and start moving back on that,” he said. “We’ve got to get the repository sited. That is the number one issue. We need to start talking about where the soil is going to go from the cleanup in this area. That is critical because it is going to impact the community.”

Gallagher said efforts to grow the economy will continue this year, too, and Butte must be “an open door for multiple businesses.”

Among other things, the county needs to keep expanding its infrastructure, he said, and market its “Butte America” theme.

“We are Butte America,” Gallagher said. “We have a unique way of life. It’s a great quality of life. Let’s embrace that. Let’s embrace growth and industry but not lose our identity.”

