A tribute to strength, a call for change

He signed a copy of his book with the prescription: “Grow old.”

An underage drunk driver stole that possibility from Mariah McCarthy. She was just 14 years old when the man’s pickup struck her and two of her young female friends in Butte around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 27, 2007, and then fled the scene.

The girls were walking that night on Blacktail Lane near Mariah’s home on Holly Lane.

The 20-year-old man’s Ford truck slammed the girls hard enough to knock all three out of their shoes.

Mariah died a few hours later, after a Life Flight to Missoula, in St. Patrick’s Hospital due to neurological trauma. Her companions, Kaitlyn Okrusch and Valarie Kilmer, were badly injured.

Leo and Janice Rademacher McCarthy, and their surviving daughter, Jenna, agreed, through their tears, to donate Mariah’s organs.

Grief continues to propel Leo McCarthy down paths that require, again and again, tolerance for reliving profound loss. He does so in the service of attempting to change a regional culture wedded to alcohol ever since the brawling days of hard-drinking miners and ubiquitous bars.

He and the Mariah Daye McCarthy Scholarship Foundation — along with his family, the fathers of the two injured girls and many other supporters — have taken on Butte’s persistent and insidious legacy of alcohol abuse “and a tradition of acceptance of drinking as an inevitable rite of passage for our youth.”

Shepherding the Mariah’s Challenge campaign has pressed McCarthy to repeatedly recite the circumstances of his daughter’s life and death. He readily acknowledged Wednesday that this process often pulls him like a strong river into deep sorrow.

But then there is the work of the Mariah Daye McCarthy Scholarship Foundation and its potential to save, enrich and elevate lives — outcomes he said leave him and others feeling grateful instead of bitter.

“You’ve got to learn to love the scars,” McCarthy said. “Grace always beats grief’s ass.”

The Walkerville native had never written a book and, thus, never participated in a book signing. That happened Wednesday evening in Butte.

“One October Night – A Memoir,” completed in July, was published in October near the 14th anniversary of the 14-year-old’s death. The book is 152 pages and its contents include wrenching accounts and unflinching candor about the anguish of losing a child to a violent death.

In that sense, McCarthy’s book might be a tough read for parents. Empathy for the McCarthy family and its loss peels away denial about the incomparable and inevitable vulnerability that comes with parenting.

The book was printed by Sweetgrass Books, based in Helena, and published by the Mariah Daye McCarthy Scholarship Foundation.

McCarthy said the foundation tapped a portion of the $50,000 he received as one of the Top 10 CNN Heroes of 2012 to pay for publication.

All proceeds from book sales will go back to the foundation, he said.

McCarthy said writing “One October Night” required returning to the beginning of the family’s nightmare, consulting notes he’d written during sleepless nights of “fumbling and bumbling around” in the wake of the tragedy.

“I was just a father who loved his daughters,” he said.

Each year, the foundation, through Mariah’s Challenge, awards scholarships of $1,000 to students who have lived up to a pledge made during their freshman year of high school to not drink alcohol during their four years of high school.

On Wednesday, McCarthy said the foundation has awarded a total of $385,000 to date to 385 students. Most recipients have been students at either Butte High School or Butte Central High School, he said.

“I’m a small part of this whole cultural change. It’s the parents and kids who are doing it who are my heroes,” McCarthy said.

He said even the teens who decide not to take the pledge often end up having good conversations at home about alcohol.

“One October Night” paints a withering portrait of Wade Petersen, the young man who was driving drunk the October night his pickup slammed into the three girls, killing Mariah.

McCarthy never refers to Petersen by name, referring instead to the man’s inmate number at the Montana State Prison – a practice that reflects McCarthy’s bone-deep disdain for the man who killed his daughter and tried to avoid the consequences. In January 2009, Petersen was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended, for negligent vehicle homicide. He ended up serving a little more than three years.

McCarthy portrays Petersen as a “cold, calculating coward” who never accepted responsibility for killing Mariah, never apologized, never demonstrated a hint of remorse. He writes about observing Petersen during a break in court proceedings laughing with his friends, an act McCarthy describes as unfathomable and unconscionable.

Still, he said he recognizes that antipathy toward Petersen accomplishes nothing.

“Hate doesn’t heal, and neither does vengeance,” he said.

McCarthy said he hopes his book, like Mariah’s challenge, will help continue spreading the message about avoiding underage drinking and resisting cultural pressures to indulge.

“I’m no Carrie Nation,” he said, referencing the radical opponent of alcohol who was active in the early 1900s. “I’ve made a lot of dumb mistakes. I was a part of the [drinking culture] growing up and it was a rite of passage for a long time.

“This book is really a tribute to the strength of Janice and Jenna and all members of the McCarthy and Rademacher families and to those two strong girls and their families,” he said, referencing the surviving teens.

His lasting exhortation?

“Throw the keys and get a ride home. And please grow old.”

"One October Night" is available in Butte at Books & Books, Second Edition Books, 5518 Designs, The Corner Bookstore, and Butte Stuff. It is available also through Amazon.

