Sgt. Dave Oliverson of the Montana Highway Patrol said it’s been an especially tough winter for drivers in southwest Montana.

“I think this year is definitely the worst that I’ve seen ever,” Oliverson said. “I would say our crash volume is higher than we’ve seen in recent years.”

He said winter started early this year and cold temperatures have lingered.

“Snow and ice have stuck around for days and weeks,” Oliverson said.

On especially slick days motorists in a hurry slide off Montana roads willy-nilly. Their tires have fought for traction and lost.

“Driving too fast for conditions is definitely the leading cause of crashes,” Oliverson said.

Even brand new snow tires that have been expertly “siped” to improve traction in snowy, wet or icy conditions can’t save an overconfident driver, he said. Siping involves cutting thin slits across the surface of a tire to improve traction.

“You can still outdrive those tires,” Oliverson said.

He said people in four-wheel-drive vehicles sometimes get overconfident and end up in a ditch. Such vehicles don’t provide an advantage when trying to stop, he said.

When suddenly snowbound in a median or shoulder or worse, the driver typically experiences a potent mix of adrenaline, fear, aggravation and remorse.

Reactions vary, Oliverson said, but typically drivers recognize they were driving faster than they should have been.

At least once this winter troopers covering the Butte District radioed dispatch to try to round up more wreckers.

White-out conditions present frightening hazards, especially when drivers maintain their speed, believing they’ll get to the other side of zero visibility sooner, Oliverson said.

A white-out Tuesday afternoon between Sheridan and Twin Bridges on Montana 287 led to a 14-car pileup, he said. Reports suggest no one was seriously injured. Visibility was said to be near zero, with blowing snow and drifts.

Oliverson said crashes involving 18-wheelers seem to be related in part to inexperienced drivers or drivers from other countries who have never tested their skills in snow and ice.

Winter driving in Montana tests body and soul. And tires.

“Montana driving takes skill,” Oliverson said. “If you can, stay home when the roads are bad. You don’t have to go to Walmart that day.”

And slow down, he said.