'A special little canyon:' Creek cleanup complete, but access work continues in Durant Canyon

The fish swam back even before cleanup wrapped in 2015.
The brook trout arrived first, swimming upstream into what was once a creek so toxic it and life were incompatible.
After the brook trout appeared the westslope cutthroats came, sensing that Silver Bow Creek, after more than 100 years, provided clearer, cleaner and colder habitat in which they could once again reside.
Courtesy of Superfund remediation, Silver Bow Creek meanders now with a grace and dignity it lost to contaminants from upstream mining and smelting and a catastrophic flood in 1908.
Most people agree that the creek’s most scenic stretch in the 26 miles between Butte and the Warm Springs Ponds passes through Durant Canyon.
Today, mountain bikers, hikers and anglers long for access to the canyon.
They’ll have to wait a couple more years for a greenway trail to occupy portions of the former right-of-way for the Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad and other rights-of-way negotiated by Butte-Silver Bow County and other entities for public use.
Joel Chavez, a project manager for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality, helped shepherd the Superfund cleanup of Silver Bow Creek.
On Thursday morning, Chavez led a “Walk through History” that traveled into Durant Canyon.
Afterward, participant Al Kesselheim of Butte referenced what he’d witnessed.
“This is a pretty special little canyon,” he said, noting that it would be a wonderful community asset if there was public access.
Chavez told the crowd of about three dozen people that he believed the right-of-way issues for extending a greenway trail through the canyon have been resolved.
And that is mostly true.
But other issues linger, said Dori Skrukrud, community development coordinator for Butte-Silver Bow County.
“The lion’s share of the access issues were resolved years ago,” she said.
Active rail lines through the canyon serve BNSF Railway and Butte, Anaconda & Pacific Railway, a short-line railroad that is part of the Patriot Rail group.
Skrukrud said the proximity of the railroads to potential trail routes raises safety issues.
There are hopes to build a trailhead at Miles Crossing west of Ramsay, she said. To the west, where Silver Bow Creek intersects with Fairmont Road, a complex set of land exchanges has been underway in an effort to secure access.
So, when might a greenway trail actually wind its way through the canyon, providing a level passage accompanied by birdsong, the burbling of Silver Bow Creek and the sights of steep slopes armored with scree?
Skrukrud said she anticipates a trail might be complete by 2023-24.
Many of the people on Chavez’s tour Thursday were Butte or Anaconda natives who’d never set foot in the canyon. He told the group that the cleanup workers saw a wide variety of wildlife while they were laboring to remove millions of cubic yards of contaminated soils from the stream banks and floodplain.
The work started in 1999 and ended in 2015, with planting in 2016.
“The water quality is steadily improving,” Chavez said.
“When you’re doing [the work], it looks like a bomb went off. Just get the poison out and put it back together so nature can do its thing.”