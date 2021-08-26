'A special little canyon:' Creek cleanup complete, but access work continues in Durant Canyon

Afterward, participant Al Kesselheim of Butte referenced what he’d witnessed.

“This is a pretty special little canyon,” he said, noting that it would be a wonderful community asset if there was public access.

Chavez told the crowd of about three dozen people that he believed the right-of-way issues for extending a greenway trail through the canyon have been resolved.

And that is mostly true.

But other issues linger, said Dori Skrukrud, community development coordinator for Butte-Silver Bow County.

“The lion’s share of the access issues were resolved years ago,” she said.

Active rail lines through the canyon serve BNSF Railway and Butte, Anaconda & Pacific Railway, a short-line railroad that is part of the Patriot Rail group.

Skrukrud said the proximity of the railroads to potential trail routes raises safety issues.

There are hopes to build a trailhead at Miles Crossing west of Ramsay, she said. To the west, where Silver Bow Creek intersects with Fairmont Road, a complex set of land exchanges has been underway in an effort to secure access.