In an interview with The Montana Standard, U.S. Rep Ryan Zinke (R) proposed a major reinvestment in the troubled Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs to make it a "national model" for mental health care.

Zinke was selected to serve on the U.S. House Appropriations Committee in January, making him Montana’s first congressman on the committee in almost 20 years.

During the Jan. 20 interview, Zinke talked about how mental health problems are a significant part of homelessness “even in Montana.”

“It probably started back in JFK’s time when we decided to move away from institutionalizing people and going to community-based care,” Zinke said. “Then Reagan came along and privatized that. I won’t pass judgment on how we got here (to a mental health crisis), but we’re here.”

Zinke said one solution might be greatly expanding the Montana State Hospital at Warm Springs and making it “a mental health care model.” He suggested that a state-federal partnership on such a pilot project could work well.

When it was mentioned that Warm Springs lost its federal Medicaid reimbursement last year after an inspection revealed significant care problems due to inadequate staffing, including a number of injuries and deaths, he said, “Maybe we have to cut back on the regulation, too, to make things work better.”

“This is just a Ryan Zinke idea at this point” and it needs fleshing out, he said, adding, “Reviewing entitlement programs doesn’t always mean ‘cut.’ It means appropriate the money to where the problems are.”

The idea is an alternative to another idea that circulated in recent months that Montana State Hospital and Montana State Prison should be moved to larger population centers, an idea Zinke previously spoke out against to Powell County Commissioners.

The Legislature is working through budget proposals now, one of which is a $300 million two-year budget request from Gov. Greg Gianforte to repair and improve services at the Montana State Hospital and expand intensive behavioral health care for communities. DPHHS director Charlie Brereton has been before the Legislature this session asking them to approve the request.

The funding allocated to the hospital, if approved, would get the facility back into compliance with health care safety standards and regain its federal funding, so it would be at least two years before the hospital could begin to break ground on making MSH into a pilot program.

A representative for Zinke said the congressman is not involved in a formal plan, and that his idea for a pilot program was him “laying out his general framework for how we could address the mental health and related crime crisis in Montana.”

“He has not spoken to any organizations to put a formal plan together. However, should MSH look to a pilot program, he would be happy to work with them on funding as a member of the House Appropriations committee,” the representative said.

When asked about the feasibility of expanding MSH and turning it in a pilot program, Jon Ebelt, communications director for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, said that DPHHS is “overhauling Montana’s behavioral health system from top to bottom with future generations in mind” under Gov. Greg Gianforte’s leadership.

“As part of the behavioral health reform currently under way, DPHHS is making generational investments in our state-run health care facilities after years of neglect, as well as working to ensure that our patients are being served in the most clinically appropriate settings,” Ebelt said in an email.

“DPHHS welcomes all ideas as we work to move these important reforms forward,” he added.