A portrait of perseverance

Bertha Bauer cradled her toddler brother in her arms the day the orphanage burned.

She was just 9 or 10 years old and was already a survivor of losses that would steal the light from the eyes of most.

Bauer was born in 1919 in Eden, South Dakota, a small farming community in the northeast corner of the state.

On the day after Christmas in 1927, Katherine Merten Bauer abandoned her husband and the couple’s seven children. She had made vague references to visiting a sister in St. Cloud, Minnesota.

She never returned.

Her husband, John Bauer, grieved.

Today, Bertha Bauer is Bertha Bauer Kemper Sletton. She lives in a small house, part of it built of logs, close enough to Warm Springs Creek to lean out a window and cast a line.

The Anaconda resident turns 103 in May. Her memory remains as sharp as a prairie pitchfork.

She was 8 years old when her mother fled yet remembers clearly the impact on her father.

“Oh, my dad. I opened his bedroom door one day and he was down on his hands and knees, with his rosary,” Sletton recalled during a recent interview.

For a time, the Bauer family persevered.

“A lot of it fell on me, as the oldest girl,” Sletton said.

But then a priest paid a visit to John Bauer. John had worked a host of jobs simultaneously before his wife’s exit and seemed to thrive on staying busy. The priest counseled John to place the children in an orphanage.

“The priest talked him into it,” Sletton said.

After the orphanage burned, Sletton entered a convent at Mankato, Minnesota, as a novice.

She said she wanted to join the convent but her father thwarted that plan.

“I liked the nuns. They always seemed nice,” she said.

Daughter Vera Haffey said her mother went to the convent in search of safety and security. She said it is her understanding that the nuns “were mostly hard and cruel.”

After leaving the nunnery, Sletton worked on a number of farms and ranches to earn her room and board.

In those days, young men and women had numerous socially acceptable opportunities to meet – at barn dances, house dances, at informal jams when people gathered with instruments to play music.

Enter Edmund Kemper.

At the age of 18, she married him.

Bertha and Edmund worked a farm in Minnesota that had pigs, cattle, horses and chickens and also harvested grain.

“Everything was done with horses,” Sletton said. “We had a Model T but I was scared to drive it.”

Edmund took her out one day for a driving lesson. The road was wet. The Ford ended up in a ditch.

The Kempers lived their lives. They worked the farm. They had a big garden and a smokehouse and were adept at canning and butchering. They raised the five children they’d had over six years.

Yet another loss loomed.

Edmund was in the barn one day, tending to the farm’s horses. Sletton was nearby.

“I heard a thud,” she recalled. “And I said, ‘Are you hurt?’ And he said, ‘Yeah.’”

And then Edmund collapsed.

Sletton ran to a nearby water tank to soak the apron she’d been wearing.

“I started washing his face and he started groaning terribly,” she recalled.

“I didn’t know what to do. This was during the time before phones. We had a car but it didn’t run all the time.”

She sent her two oldest girls, Mary and Patsy, running through a field of grain that towered above them to summon neighbors. Sletton worried suddenly that she’d never see them again.

Help arrived too late.

A horse had kicked Edmund in the chest, directly atop his heart, a blunt force injury that can cause cardiac arrest. He was 33 years old.

“That was a horrible day,” recalled Sletton, her eyes glistening with tears, her back arching in her recliner as though beset by a sudden muscle spasm.

Daughter Jane Kemper Solan, now 79, was 3.

“I remember seeing my father in the coffin,” she said. “I remember kissing him.”

This time around, it was Sletton who was left to raise children alone.

She knew that her mother had ended up in Anaconda and Sletton was just desperate enough to reach out. When her mother responded, Sletton detected a hint of maternal empathy.

“She said, ‘Just pack up the kids and come.’ She tried to be a mother in some ways but she wasn’t mother material,” Sletton said.

She hired an auctioneer to sell the farm equipment and other goods to help the family survive. It didn’t go well.

“I had to put everything up for sale. The auctioneer was an alcoholic. We had saved and worked hard to have what we had. People were laughing and talking at my expense. There are always people who don’t respect anything.”

Sletton and the children took the train to Butte, realizing after their arrival that they had no way to get to Anaconda. Strangers took pity on the widow and her offspring and gave them a ride to the Smelter City.

The reunion of mother and daughter was short-lived.

One of the children, Patsy, had taken ill on the train and Sletton knew she should see a physician. But Sletton’s mother refused to help make this happen. The two women clashed.

“I just pulled up and moved out,” Sletton said.

She found work at McCarvel Bakery and in the morning before work at the bakery she cleaned a bar owned by Gandy Daly.

Eventually, she met Albert Sletton, a smelterman. They married and the couple added three children to Bertha’s five.

They bought land along Warm Springs Creek just west of town and the couple built a small log cabin there that remains a central part of the house Bertha Sletton still calls home.

Albert Sletton worked at the Anaconda smelter until it closed in 1980. He died in 1987 at age 62 and Bertha Sletton became a widow again.

“He was a good provider,” she said.

She had landed a job after her husband left the smelter in the gift shop at Fairmont Hot Springs Resort. She also sold Avon products, beginning in 1970, and still does to a handful of loyal customers. She won many sales awards and prizes through the years.

Sletton volunteered for many years with Girl Scouts and hears occasionally from some of the girls she helped mentor.

She weathered another loss when daughter Donna Boast died of leukemia in 2013.

Sletton shrugged when asked how she has survived so many losses and manages to live on with acceptance, gratitude and grace.

“I’ve had a full life,” she said. “Can’t change anything. Accept it the way it is.”

Sletton said her children and grandchildren have helped her embrace determination.

Solan said her mother’s love of nature has been another sustaining force.

Sletton can relax in her recliner and watch the abundant wildlife, especially birds, along Warm Springs Creek as it flows, clear and cold, past her house.

Bertha Sletton had eight children and now has 19 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Favorite hobbies have included oil painting, fishing, baking and birding.

Solan told her mother she was impressed that she’d managed to be a loving maternal force for her children and their children.

“You were a terrific mother for not having had mothering yourself,” Solan said.

Haffey said her mother knew she must stay enthusiastic and active to prevail during dark times. She said she believes her mother’s story demonstrates resilience, strength and optimism.

“She had coping skills before that was a catch phrase,” Haffey said.

And family always came first, Haffey said.

“That’s what life is all about,” Sletton said.

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0