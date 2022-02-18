A modified M&M to officially open in June

Selina Pankovich, owner of the once iconic Uptown Butte business, the M&M, is getting ready to open again. Fire gutted the Butte landmark on May 7.

Pankovich won’t be moving far, though. Her establishment will be just steps away at 17 N. Main St. The Butte bar owner just signed on the dotted line and is the new owner of the building that once housed OMG! Mongolian Grill.

“I haven’t slept so well since May 7,” said Pankovich.

Since the fire, she had received several offers to set up shop at a variety of places. None, though, felt right.

The Butte woman mulled the idea of buying the Mongolian Grill building for many months but was not getting a whole lot of encouragement. Her goal was to buy it and expand.

Once she let family and friends know she was serious about the business endeavor, it was a different story.

“Then they fell in love with the idea,” she said.

She said she is thrilled to buy the building from Tom Cronnelly. Her long-term goal is to rebuild where the M&M once stood and use the Mongolian Grill building as an extension.

“I am excited to be back on Main Street and right next door to the M&M site,” she said. “What are the chances of that happening?”

Cronnelly sounds just as thrilled as Pankovich.

“I think this a really good thing for Butte,” he said. “It gets her open sooner and adds life to Uptown Butte.”

With COVID, along with damage from the fire, Cronnelly’s restaurant was not going to be able to reopen. He and his wife, Kristi, had other offers for the building, but the couple wanted to work with Selena.

“We had been good neighbors,” said Cronnelly, “and we feel really good about it.”

So far, an architect has been hired and some preliminary drawings for the new M&M have been completed.

“Nothing is set in stone,” she said, “as I am still working out the financial aspect.”

For right now, Pankovich has to scale back some of her plans.

“Construction prices have risen dramatically,” she explained.

Pankovich is not exaggerating.

According to Commercial Property Executive, an online news source for the U.S. construction industry, last year saw construction materials increase by more than 23%.

Pankovich is not making any promises, but she hopes to be opened for St. Patrick’s Day, but just as a fundraiser, and then shut down to complete the modifications. Keeping her fingers crossed, she hopes to reopen by June 1 with food and a bar.

Opening on March 17 is a great idea, as far as Cronnelly is concerned.

“It’s an important step,” said Cronnelly, “and a way to show support for the reopening.”

Pankovich had one more thing to share.

The M&M’s iconic sign that Butte firemen managed to save from the flames so many months ago — well that’s not going up — yet.

As Pankovich explained, the M&M’s original sign was a circle and it is currently being replicated by an artistic friend, John Weitzel. That will be placed on the newly-purchased building.

As for the familiar gigantic sign, that will go up when construction is completed at 9 N. Main St.

Pankovich can’t wait.

Just days after the fire, she told a Montana Standard reporter that she absolutely intended to put a new M&M right back where it was.

“This is the first step in making my dream come true,” she said.

Love 4 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 3

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.