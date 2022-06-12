 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A loud 'boom' on Montana Tech campus stirs responders; school closed on Monday

Montana Tech

A NorthWestern Energy employee, in white T-shirt, consults with Butte-Silver Bow firefighters Sunday morning near the Natural Resources building at Montana Technological University. A loud 'boom' near the building stirred responses from fire, police and NorthWestern Energy. NorthWestern could not be reached for comment later about the potential cause of the apparent blast. 

 Duncan Adams, The Montana Standard

A man cutting grass Sunday morning along Granite Street in Butte heard what sounded like a loud blast. He said it seemed to come from the direction of Montana Technological University.

Kenzi Adams, an athletic trainer for Montana Tech, heard it too while inside a campus building.

“Just a boom, and the lights were flickering and then shut off,” Adams said.

Les Cook, the university’s chancellor, was walking across campus.

“It was a loud boom,” Cook said.  

Butte-Silver Bow firefighters and police were dispatched around 11 a.m. to Montana Tech and its Natural Resources Building after receiving reports of an explosion near the building.

No one was injured. 

Police set up a perimeter while firefighters inspected utilities below ground. Soon, a man arrived from NorthWestern Energy to check whether and how natural gas might have played a role in producing the loud noise. Later, he was joined by a colleague who specialized in electrical work.

Cook remained with the emergency responders. He said later that he’d smelled the odor of burning electrical wires at the scene but didn’t know what the final conclusion would be about the cause of the loud noise.  

He said a youth football camp was ending Sunday morning and there wasn’t a lot else happening on campus.

Montana Tech sent a press release late Sunday night announcing the school will be closed Monday due to an electrical outage. All classes and activities are canceled and offices are closed.

NorthWestern Energy could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.

