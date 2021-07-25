A look back at Butte's past summers — the highs and lows

We all have our favorite time of year.
Some prefer autumn, with its vibrant colors. Others enjoy the cold and snowy brisk days of winter. Certain people anxiously await the coming of spring, while those hot summer nights beckon many more.
Summer brings with it an energy all its own. Soaking up those rays, it allows us all to have some fun in the sun, whether it be hiking, floating, fishing or sitting around a campfire. Swimming at the local pool or taking in an outdoor concert are on the list as well.
The days are longer and outdoor gatherings are the norm. Even better, there’s more time to play, while the nighttime can bring a soothing breeze.
In Southwest Montana, it’s hit and miss. Summers can be short, with snow flying by late August, or they can be long, with the dog days of summer lapping over into September.
This year we are again plagued with forest fires, which definitely has put a damper on outdoor activities. Taking a look back at Butte’s summers of the past, there were some highs and yes, there were some lows.
It was a definite high on July 27, 1902. The Mining City was in a celebratory mood, thanks to a newly installed pump at the Big Hole Reservoir Station. With a capacity of 2,700 gallons a minute, water would be pumped from the Big Hole to the South Fork Reservoir.
An Anaconda Standard reporter noted that the machinery was doing “a work which means so much for Butte.”
Noted Butte author Mary MacLane was the talk of the 1903 summer as her newest novel, “My Friend Annabel Lee,” was hot off the press.
MacLane, who liked to stir the pot, wrote about her time at Butte High School and some of her classmates. One girl’s “hobby” was to write scathing love letters. Another was struggling with her French class so she came up with the “bright” idea to bring a flask of whiskey to school to help her get through French.
Family, friends and acquaintances gathered Sept. 2, 1907, for the unveiling of Copper King Marcus Daly’s statue on North Main Street.
“Never before in the city’s history was such a great concourse of people gathered on upper Main Street,” wrote an Anaconda Standard reporter.
Three Butte men, John McCormick, Billy McLain and Michael Kinsella, were named international champions on July 21, 1911.
The trio was competing in a hammer and drill team competition in Hancock, Michigan. The prize money was nothing to sneeze at either. The three shared a $1,000 pot.
“She’s going to go to hell this time, boys. We got 60 sticks under her.”
That was the battle cry the summer of 1914 and the “her” referred to here was the Butte Miners’ Union Hall, which was blown up June 24, 1914.
Tensions were obviously high that summer, but they were about to get even higher.
In the waning days of summer, martial law would be declared and Major Dan Donohue and crew would take up residence at the courthouse. The major didn’t mince words. “Anyone caught looting, dynamiting or setting a fire would be summarily executed,” he decreed.
“Butte Shaken By Severe Earth Shock” was the June 28, 1925 Butte Miner headline.
Said to be the first strong earthquake ever felt by Montana residents, its epicenter was Lombard in Broadwater County.
In Butte, the 6.6 quake toppled chimneys and several brick buildings were damaged as well.
The Butte Miner noted that “no loss of life or serious injury resulted was indeed very fortunate.”
Aug. 1, 1928 started out with a bit of fanfare as the city welcomed its first mail plane.
Hundreds of people were on hand as the plane descended and taxied onto the runway.
“The airship that had first been but a speck in the sky had kicked up a cloud of dust on the Butte field,” wrote an Anaconda Standard reporter.
Nothing like a freak storm to send residents into a panic.
The Montana Standard headline of July 31, 1931 read “Cloudburst Causes City’s Worst Flood.” They weren’t exaggerating.
Torrential rain washed out bridges, flooded homes, and destroyed gardens. Many roads became impassable. The storm also managed to temporarily form a 150-foot wide river that was about 8 feet deep.
Even though the world was at war, there was some good news to report on July 14, 1943.
Government officials announced that the former U.S. presidential yacht, the Mayflower, would soon be renamed USS Butte.
It was a well-deserved distinction given how much copper from the Butte Hill was utilized for the war effort.
Another massive summer storm hit Butte Aug. 1, 1948.
Rain and hail fell on a Sunday afternoon and according to one county surveyor, was the worst he had ever seen.
From uptown to downtown, streets were filled with water and debris and dozens of basements were flooded.
People driving in from the highway claimed that Butte “appeared completely smothered by a black, heavy cloud.”
Butte was having a 75th birthday celebration in 1954 and any and all were invited.
The diamond jubilee was a two-week spectacle that included a coronation ball, parade, and fireworks. Named Butte’s Diamond Jubilee queen was Betty Lou Dahl, who called her royal status “a dream come true.”
Weather again made headlines on Sept. 5, 1960, as the Mining City got hit with winds that reached 69 miles per hour.
During the 20-minute storm, which included thunder and lightning, businesses' signs flew through the air along with bricks from some buildings, windows shattered, porches were damaged, trees uprooted, and a building at the old Highland Kennel Club was decimated.
“Mountain Con Mine shaft is a mile deep” was the July 13, 1961 Montana Standard headline.
Mining history was again made. Morton LaTourette, Mountain Con foreman, joked to a reporter — “We’re the lowest men in Montana.”
The milestone coincided with the 97th anniversary of the first recorded mining claim, which was made by G.O. Humphreys and William Allison.
There were lots of “oohs and aahs” on the afternoon of Aug. 10, 1972.
Butte residents got front row seats as a mass of meteors from the constellation Perseus streaked across the sky.
One was described as a noisy fireball. A Butte man said “the object was reddish-orange and had a white smoke tail.”
The summer of 1973 was definitely a low point as it coincided with the closing of the beloved Columbia Gardens.
When its doors were locked tight after Labor Day, Eva Williamson of Butte took pen to paper and sent this heartfelt reflection to The Montana Standard. “Thinking of you will bring back a surge of memories,” she wrote. “We shall remember you as the beloved part of Butte, Montana’s rich heritage.”
The front page of the Aug. 10, 1981 Montana Standard would, in just a short space of time, have to be retracted.
“Berkeley Pit will be allowed to flood when mining ends in about 20 years” was the story’s headline.
Those “20 years” went by quickly, as on April 22, 1982, the flooding of the pit began.
Kids were not dipping their toes into any pools on Aug. 26, 1993. Instead, they were getting their sleds out of hibernation and heading for the hills.
A freak “winter” storm hit the Mining City, leaving approximately six inches of snow on the ground. The Montana Standard described the event as the “weatherman’s idea of a bad joke.” The high that day was a “balmy” 59 degrees; the low was 33 degrees.
The grand marshals for the 1996 Freedom Festival were Rep. Pat Williams and his wife, Carol Williams.
Pat, who was a Butte teacher at one time, served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1979 to 1997. Carol was a member of the Montana Senate and the Montana House of Representatives.
People came from near and far while Butte hosted the National Folk Festival for the first time July 11-13, 2008. Musical acts such as the Quebe Sisters Ban, Oinkara Basque Dancers, and Zydeco Cha Chas wowed the large crowds.
Butte would host the music fest through 2010. In the festival’s 44-year history, it was the first time the event was held out West.
The three-day event then became the Montana Folk Festival, which ran year after year until the pandemic.
Let’s all hope to see it back next year!