A look back at Butte's past summers — the highs and lows

We all have our favorite time of year.

Some prefer autumn, with its vibrant colors. Others enjoy the cold and snowy brisk days of winter. Certain people anxiously await the coming of spring, while those hot summer nights beckon many more.

Summer brings with it an energy all its own. Soaking up those rays, it allows us all to have some fun in the sun, whether it be hiking, floating, fishing or sitting around a campfire. Swimming at the local pool or taking in an outdoor concert are on the list as well.

The days are longer and outdoor gatherings are the norm. Even better, there’s more time to play, while the nighttime can bring a soothing breeze.

In Southwest Montana, it’s hit and miss. Summers can be short, with snow flying by late August, or they can be long, with the dog days of summer lapping over into September.

This year we are again plagued with forest fires, which definitely has put a damper on outdoor activities. Taking a look back at Butte’s summers of the past, there were some highs and yes, there were some lows.