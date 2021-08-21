A life remembered: Margie Thompson, 80, cared for family, business, community and state

But her family always came first.

"She never missed one of our activities," Scott said. "The only birthday she ever missed was my brother Dan's fifth birthday because she was in the hospital giving birth to my brother Mark."

The positive energy she radiated in community activities was the same at home, he said.

"She was right with us in everything we did," he said. "She was always there with a shoulder to lean on or advice when it was needed. When one of us was upset, she would make us feel better. If we were in a bad mood, she would bring us back to smiling again.

"She devoted every waking moment to us when we were growing up," he said. "She'd be up at 5:30 in the morning, ready to go for the day before she came in to wake us up. Breakfast would be on the table.

"And she loved holidays and celebrations of all kinds. The house would be decorated, and you just looked forward to coming home."

The University of Montana gave Margie an honorary Doctor of Education degree in 2003.

That didn't stop her from being a huge Bobcat fan.

"All three of us boys graduated from Montana State," Scott Thompson said.