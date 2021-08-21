A life remembered: Margie Thompson, 80, cared for family, business, community and state

Margie Thompson, who made an enormous impact on Butte and Montana with decades of public-service work but also found the time to help run a business and raise a family with positivity, elegance and the utmost efficiency, died August 17, her family announced Friday.
Thompson served on the Montana Board of Regents for seven years, including a period as chair of the board.
Among many other community activities, Thompson, with her husband Jim, was revered for starting the Thompson Food Drive, which has battled hunger in Butte since 1989, and the Butte-Silver Bow Community Foundation, which has provided support for deserving nonprofits since 1995.
Impressive as they are, those things do not begin to describe the breadth of her service to the community and the state she loved.
The Thompsons worked together to create a successful beer distributorship, first becoming one of the first Coors distributors in the state and then acquiring the Anheuser-Busch distributorship for Butte.
The business thrived — certainly in part because of the relationships the Thompsons built with their employees. "They all called her 'Mama T,' Scott Thompson recalled.
"Mom was the rock," her son Scott Thompson said. "She helped Dad build the business, ran all of the accounting part of it. She even stepped in and ran it all when Dad was sidelined with minor health issues."
But her family always came first.
"She never missed one of our activities," Scott said. "The only birthday she ever missed was my brother Dan's fifth birthday because she was in the hospital giving birth to my brother Mark."
The positive energy she radiated in community activities was the same at home, he said.
"She was right with us in everything we did," he said. "She was always there with a shoulder to lean on or advice when it was needed. When one of us was upset, she would make us feel better. If we were in a bad mood, she would bring us back to smiling again.
"She devoted every waking moment to us when we were growing up," he said. "She'd be up at 5:30 in the morning, ready to go for the day before she came in to wake us up. Breakfast would be on the table.
"And she loved holidays and celebrations of all kinds. The house would be decorated, and you just looked forward to coming home."
The University of Montana gave Margie an honorary Doctor of Education degree in 2003.
That didn't stop her from being a huge Bobcat fan.
"All three of us boys graduated from Montana State," Scott Thompson said.
Heather Tuck was a close friend of Margie's for 46 years. She and her husband Mike moved to Butte at the same time Jim and Margie Thompson did, and "we realized we were looking at some of the same homes to buy," Tuck said Saturday.
The couples ended up living relatively close to one another and they quickly became fast friends.
"I wasn't aware of many of the public-service things she did, even though we talked almost every day," Tuck said. "She didn't brag about it.
"And really her family was her first priority. Her family meant everything to her."
Margie Morris was born January 4, 1941 in Fort Benton to Orville and Edith Morris. Her one sibling, Donald, died in an avalanche when she was 11.
Her father was a rancher, but he sold the ranch and moved into town, where he became a deputy sheriff.
After graduating with honors from Fort Benton High School, Margie went to Billings Business College, then moved to Great Falls, where she studied psychology at the College of Great Falls. She became an insurance agent for Washington National Insurance Company — one of only two female agents the company had nationwide — and was very successful.
One day, she went on a blind date with Jim Thompson, and the two hit it off. After their courtship, they were married in Fort Benton and shortly thereafter moved to Butte, where they built their business.
"Mom never met a stranger," Scott Thompson said. "Soon, she made friends in both Coors and Budweiser breweries."
That ability to make friends was a constant in her life.
"She was so warm and welcoming," Heather Tuck said. "She was a friend to everyone she met right from the beginning."
Neal and Linda Rogers met the Thompsons at Georgetown Lake, where their cabins were just two doors apart.
"She was just so kind to people," said Neal Rogers. "She was organized, and always bent over backwards to help people.
"She was good at making everyone feel welcome, feel comfortable," Linda Rogers said. "She was the best hostess I ever met. She made us feel welcome to come by any time to see them, and when we did, she would magically produce a wonderful variety of hors d'oeuvres. I've never seen anybody in my life who could do that like she could.
"She was just a classy lady," Linda Rogers added. "We used to kid each other that we were tough Montana ranch girls. But it was true — nothing ever threw her very long. She could cope with any situation and stay calm through anything."
"If you wrote about all the good things Margie did," Linda Rogers said, "you'd fill an entire edition of the newspaper."
Education and child welfare were consistent threads in the astonishing array of public-service roles Margie took on.
"I don't think Mom knew what 'spare time' was," Scott Thompson said. "She just dove head-first into everything, and stayed with it start to finish. All those boards and organizations ... She left every one of them better than the way she found it."
"She was just one of the classiest people I've ever known," said Ron Davis, CEO of Butte Broadcasting, who worked with Margie on many initiatives and organizations, including the Butte Community Foundation. He and his wife Shelly are both on the Foundation board.
"She was a silent leader," Davis said. "She didn't talk about doing things, she just did them.
"She was always so positive, and just embraced this community. It's a major loss to Butte and to the state.
"On the Board of Regents," Davis said, "She was just determined that the children of Montana would have fair access to a good, inexpensive, quality education.
"Margie Thompson was one of the classiest people I've ever known."
Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, said Thompson's dedication to Butte was amazing.
"Margie Thompson was larger than life. She was a lady that gave. She gave her time, she gave her knowledge, she gave her leadership to make our community a better place," Sorini said.
"Margie served on the board of directors for the Chamber of Commerce and also was President of the Chamber. She was a leader.
"I loved when she would travel somewhere and call or text me with the name of a business that she thought would be a perfect fit for Butte, and wanted us to find a way to bring that business here. She never stopped trying to make Butte better.
"She was my mentor and my friend and she will be greatly missed."
"Margie was just such an elegant woman," said Mike O'Neill, recently retired after a 38-year career at NorthWestern Energy,.
"I first got to know her when I was on the Junior Achievement board with Margie and Jim.
"I learned so much from her. She just had such a solid grasp of business and how to approach community members for sponsorships and donations.
"My wife Karen and I just immediately became instant friends with her and Jim and that friendship has lasted 40 years or so."
O'Neill added, "I just respected the heck out of the amount of time and effort she put into her role on the Board of Regents. She just worked so hard as a regent preparing for meetings and making sure she was absolutely ready. It's hard to put into words the amount of effort she expended making sure those meetings ran well."
O'Neill currently chairs the Community Foundation board, and credits the Thompsons greatly for what the foundation has accomplished. "What a terrific thing to think about doing and starting," he said.
"Margie was just such an elegant woman. But there was no pretense. She was as down to earth as anyone you'd ever want to meet, and was always willing to give somebody a helping hand."
Terri Belke was new to Butte, and "Our paths kept crossing," she said. "Margie took me under her wing.
"She always had a formidable presence about her, but not hard. She understood people and how to make them better than they even knew they could be. She saw potential in everyone. She had an encouraging way about her, without being critical. It was a way of leadership that I wish we saw more of," Belke said.
"There was 15 years' age difference between us," she said. "She had already been where I was heading. So she helped me navigate being a person new to Butte trying to make a home and raise a family here. She was very adept at understanding how things worked, and explaining it to you."
"Margie did so much," Ron Davis said, "That people never knew about."
Here is a partial list her family compiled of community service positions she held:
Montana Tech Foundation Board, Montana Tech Search Committee for Executive Director, Montana Tech Foundation Nominating Committee, Montana Tech Search Committee for Chancellor, Montana State University Presidents Advisory Committee, Butte School District #1 Citizens Advisory Committee, Butte High School Renovation Task Force, Teens in Partnership, Butte Teen Facility for Teenagers, East Junior High Home School Association President, Hillcrest Elementary Home School Association Treasurer, Butte Hockey Moms organizer and president, Schilling Family Scholarship Committee chair, Butte YMCA Board vice president and president, Butte Chamber of Commerce Educational Committee and Task Force, Montana State Chamber of Commerce, Montana Community Foundation executive board vice president, Greenway Steering Committee, Neighborhood Watch block chair, Florence Crittenden Home advisory committee, Rivendell Psychiatric Center board, Gov. Racicot's Business Council Renaissance Fund, Racicot's Task Force on Endowed Philanthropy, Butte Community Concert member, Rainbow Member of Grand Cross of Colors, Silver Bow Weaver's Guild organizer, President and charter member, Chapter X, PEO state convention chair, Butte Junior League Educational Committee chair, provisional chair, celebrity series chair and public relations chair, the Butte Silver Bow Community Foundation Board, member of Aldersgate Methodist Church, board member of the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, appointed by the Montana Supreme Court to the Commission of Character and Fitness for the State Bar.
Scott Thompson said Margie's commitment to Montana Tech sprang both from her love of education and also her firm belief that if Montana Tech grew and prospered, Butte would as well.
"She kept serving on several boards right up to the end," Scott Thompson said.
"During her last few days the pastor asked her, 'Is there anybody you would like me to pray for?'
"She said, 'Yes. Please pray for my family and pray for this community.'"