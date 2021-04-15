A life remembered: Haley Beaudry, Butte legislator, athlete and engineer

“He would have several dozen holes, and he would pack them with different amounts of dynamite. He would look at a hole and say, four sticks, no, maybe three and a half, and then he’d add maybe a thumb’s width to that. He always knew. Always.

“He would say after the blast, ‘Look, girl, no fly rock.’ No rock flying around needlessly.”

Having a father of his size — and humor — meant that when one of the sisters would have a beau come to pick her up, Haley would often send a subtle message. “He loved guns, and whenever a boy would come over, the guns would be out getting cleaned,” Renee said. “And when he was done with the guns, he would be sharpening his knives. We had very clean guns, very sharp knives and very scared dates.”

Beaudry was an avid and expert outdoorsman, a top-notch fisherman and hunter, and he continually advocated for access to the out of doors for “the common man,” his brother Mac said Thursday.

“He could gut an elk cleaner and faster than anybody I’ve ever seen,” he added.

"He taught us girls all how to row,” Renee said, “so he could fish off the back of the raft.”

Friend after friend remembered his sense of humor, his love of Butte and his eternally smiling, optimistic outlook.