The bare-dirt ballfield abraded the knees, forearms and elbows of anyone reckless enough to slide into a contested base.

Self-described “Butte rats” like Padraig “Paddy” Cunneen knew this truth.

“If you could not steal a base standing up you did not steal,” Cunneen said Thursday during a gathering at the Butte Civic Center.

Decades after his baseball days, when remediation of historic mining and smelting pollution was underway, Cunneen learned why the field was so dang hard. It had been built atop poured slag from the former Parrot Smelter.

Cunneen was an emcee of sorts Thursday evening when about 60 people gathered to celebrate the completion of the Parrot Tailings cleanup project. Several speakers described the five-year-plus undertaking as a model for remediation projects in Butte, where design work is underway for several EPA-led cleanup endeavors in the years to come.

The EPA long resisted calls to tackle the Parrot Tailings cleanup. It held that the contaminated water tainted by the tailings was moving slowly, could be treated in perpetuity and did not need to be addressed at the source.

The groundwater was polluted with high levels of arsenic, cadmium, copper, lead and zinc.

Ultimately, the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program, with assistance from Butte-Silver Bow County and Montana Resources, among others, shouldered responsibility for the cleanup.

Speakers at the Thursday evening event did not mention the EPA.

J.P. Gallagher, chief executive of Butte-Silver Bow, said perseverance and teamwork at the Parrot Tailings site offer a model for how such projects can proceed and succeed.

“I know that we’re continuing to work with NRDP, DEQ, Atlantic Richfield [and] Montana Resources,” Gallagher said.

The Parrot Smelter, built in 1881, boasted a process developed in France that accelerated the smelter’s success processing high-quality copper ore mined beneath Butte.

But that performance also left a wasteland of slag, tailings and contaminated groundwater. More than 120 years later, debate about how to handle this mess caused friction among the agencies contemplating a response.

In 2006, EPA and Atlantic Richfield proposed that the wastes would stay in place and that waters of the creek would be treated in perpetuity to remove the toxic metals leaching from the tailings.

The state disagreed. It argued that the wastes had to be removed to offer the creek corridor any chance of real recovery.

Finally, state and local officials fretting about a contaminated plume of groundwater flowing into Silver Bow and Blacktail creeks grew weary of resistance from EPA and Atlantic Richfield to tackling a remedy at the contamination’s source.

A 2006 letter from Richard Opper, then director of the Montana DEQ, to the EPA described a difference of opinion.

“DEQ does not concur with the overarching decision to leave accessible, major sources of groundwater contamination in place,” Opper wrote. “We refer specifically to the Parrot Tailings, Diggings East Tailings and the Northside Tailings,” he wrote. “Our concern is that leaving these wastes in place poses a significant and permanent threat to groundwater and to the long-term water quality in Silver Bow Creek.”

The headline to a July 2015 story about the proposed Parrot Tailings project in The Montana Standard read, “EPA resists calls to remove mine waste in center of Butte.”

Yet Taylor Gillespie, a regional public affairs spokeswoman for EPA, provided a different view in a statement Monday.

“EPA did not resist taking on the Parrot Tailings work, EPA did not underestimate the scope of the contamination, and EPA’s approach was not a mistake,” Gillespie said. “To the contrary, EPA selected a remedy that is consistent with the Superfund law to address unacceptable risk and that is protective of public health and the environment.”

Jim Ford, project manager for the Parrot Tailings project for NRDP, provided his take about how the project unfolded.

“EPA and their consultants said for years that the Parrot groundwater did not move very fast,” Ford said. “Nick Tucci’s Montana Bureau of Mines and Geology’s analysis of the 2010 pump test proved that wrong.”

Analysis of the blue water from the Parrot site also demonstrated how contaminated the groundwater was, Ford said.

In October 2015, then Gov. Steve Bullock announced the state would take the troubled site out of the hands of federal Superfund and act unilaterally to remove the waste.

In June 2018, the state’s Natural Resource Damage Program launched an ambitious cleanup project at the former location of the Parrot Smelter, in the vicinity of the Butte Civic Center. Money for the remediation came from settlements with the Atlantic Richfield Co., the party deemed responsible for cleanup and natural resources restoration because of its 1977 purchase of the original polluter, the Anaconda Co.

The Butte Natural Resource Damage Restoration Council was a major player supporting the project.

Migrating groundwater polluted by mining and smelting wastes was described at the time as the most contaminated mine water in Montana.

In the years that followed, NRDP and its contractors removed about 1.9 million cubic yards of material. About 650,000 cubic yards were contaminated with metals.

The project also required relocating the Butte-Silver Bow maintenance shops to Beef Trail Road at a cost of about $14.4 million, also paid by NRDP funds.

Montana Resources provided a vital boost to the project by allowing wastes to be deposited in a repository on its nearby property. That helped keep haul trucks off public roads and made for a short haul.

Montana Resources also accepted contaminated water, which was pumped to the active mine’s emergency pond and then run through the company’s system.

Ford said Montana Resources was “really the entity that made this project go.”

Mark Thompson, vice president of environmental affairs for Montana Resources, spoke about the mine’s contribution.

“You know, sometimes it’s not easy having a large-scale, open-pit mine as a neighbor,” he said. “This was an opportunity to show that we’re an asset as well.”

Water & Environmental Technologies played a key role, as did M. K. Weeden construction and Intermountain Construction Services.

The excavation work was declared essentially done in November 2022, although a shallow deposit of tailings was discovered and cleaned up this spring. Reclamation work continued, with planting of cover vegetation and repaving Civic Center parking lots, with plans to reopen the Civic Center Road.

The Natural Resource Damage Program shouldered this remediation work even though its formal mission focuses not on remediation but on restoring natural resources damaged by pollution and pursuing related litigation. Bullock gave the go-ahead.

Cunneen recalled demonstrating for Bullock the extent of the site’s contamination. First, Cunneen retrieved a bucket of the Gatorade-blue groundwater pumped from the site, its hue tied to copper contamination, and showed Bullock how a metal object placed in the bucket was quickly plated with copper.

Harley Harris, who served as program manager for NRDP during the cleanup, described Thursday’s celebration of the Parrot Tailings project “as a huge day in the history of the cleanup in the city of Butte and a huge day for the future of this community.”