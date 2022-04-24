A group of Starbucks workers in Butte hopes to unionize

A group of hourly workers at the Starbucks coffee shop in Butte, a city renowned for its rowdy union history, hopes to align workers at the store with Starbucks Workers United.

In a letter dated April 18 to Howard Schultz, who returned to the international coffee chain earlier this month as interim CEO, the Butte store’s five-member organizing committee shared its plans to file for a union election to join Starbucks Workers United.

The organizing committee’s letter alleges that Starbucks pays non-competitive wages, shorts available work hours, offers “inaccessible health insurance,” and sanctions unfair separations and promotions.

“This has led many of us, partners who genuinely love their jobs, towards looking for a more consistent level of integrity from Starbucks in accordance with their stated values,” the letter reads.

On Saturday, an email from Starbucks Workers United confirmed the union has communicated with the Butte store.

“All 220-plus stores in 31 states that have filed for a union election have filed with Starbucks Workers United, which is part of Workers United, affiliated with the Service Employees International Union,” the email reported.

The local Starbucks organizing committee is in the initial stages of organization and has not yet started the process of petitioning the National Labor Relations Board for an election, a follow-up email confirmed.

The Butte store is at the very beginning of the organizing process. They have only just announced their intention to organize and have not yet filed a petition with the NLRB for an election.

If and when that happens, agents for the NLRB will seek an election agreement between the employer, union and other parties setting the date, time and place for balloting, the ballot language and more.

The corporate website for Starbucks articulates reasons the Seattle-based company feels union representation for its workers, referred to as partners, is not necessary.

“Partners, we have a 50-year history of working together with transparency and having open conversations with respect and honesty. It’s part of what makes Starbucks a different kind of company,” the website declares.

“Today is no different. We know that some partners are considering unionizing and know that you may have questions about that. We do not believe unions are necessary at Starbucks because we know that the real issues are solved through our direct partnership with one another.”

Starbucks reports it has more than 32,000 stores in 83 markets around the world.

On April 8, The Washington Post reported 16 Starbucks stores had unionized to date in the U.S. An April 19 story in The Richmond Times Dispatch reported five Starbucks stores in Richmond, Virginia, had “voted overwhelmingly for union representation.”

It wasn’t clear what the actual total of unionized stores is or how many of the pro-union votes have so far been certified by NLRB.

On Saturday, the five members of the organizing committee could not be reached for comment. That included Cody Ray Reichard, described by Starbucks Workers United as one of the leaders of the organizing campaign.

Supporters of unionizing the Butte Starbucks have attached pro-union posters to some utility poles in Uptown Butte. Their text suggests that Starbucks is at war with working class America.

