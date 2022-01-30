A green future looms for the slag piles east of Anaconda

Black buried beneath green.

It’s coming in the years ahead.

Millions of tons of black, glassy slag loom south of Montana Highway 1 as visitors travel near Anaconda. Two separate piles are less visible.

Ugly resides in the eye of the beholder.

Some travelers gawk at the slag as an arresting eyesore. Others link the black byproduct of copper ore processing to the region’s fascinating history of smelting and its contribution to national electrification and security.

The slag was once a sort of swag — a symbol of relative prosperity.

Change is ahead. Starting probably in 2025, the Anaconda Smelter Site’s super slow federal Superfund cleanup and a contractor working for Atlantic Richfield will begin covering portions of the arsenic-bearing slag with a partial cap of soil and vegetation.

Black will eventually become green, providing both an aesthetic upgrade and a cap to keep slag dust from swirling due to the site’s relentless winds.

Will some Anaconda natives feel a sense of loss when the slag is buried like a gritty memory?

Carl Nyman, Superfund coordinator for Anaconda-Deer Lodge County, acknowledged having some mixed feelings.

“Some of the early historic resources consultants who came to the site in the 1990s called the slag pile part of our mining landscape, and one of them told me he hoped it would never go away,” Nyman said.

“I felt the same at the time, because I love exploring old mining sites,” he said. “There is nothing like walking in historic remnants to get a feel for what happened there and what life was life.”

Yet Nyman said his thinking changed when it became clear that contaminants within the slag were not as inert as once believed.

Quote “The dust and slag are a health risk for everyone and the environment. So, as much as I would like to see this mining landscape stay, it really can’t. It’s a public safety issue.” — Carl Nyman, Superfund coordinator, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County

“Couple that with the fact the slag pile is a giant sand dune in a high-wind area,” he said. “We don’t know how far the wind is carrying the slag, but it’s not a stretch to say it’s at least a couple thousand feet.

“The dust and slag are a health risk for everyone and the environment,” Nyman added. “So, as much as I would like to see this mining landscape stay, it really can’t. It’s a public safety issue.”

The depth of soil cover will ultimately reach 18 inches. First, though, as currently envisioned, a partial cover of about 6 inches will be applied to the north and west slopes of the behemoth mound of black, known as the Main Granulated Slag pile.

These slopes are the most visible and also vulnerable to the windy dispersal of slag dust. That is the work slated to begin in 2025.

Charlie Coleman, EPA’s remedial project manager for the Anaconda Smelter Site, said the cover soil likely will come from a site on Smelter Hill where excavation is required to retrieve acceptable soil.

He said EPA has developed seed mixes that employ native grasses resistant to metals contamination.

The current strategy calls for a permanent cover and cap once it becomes clear a company isn’t ready to launch a business that would extract slag from the site.

That’s the plan of the EPA and Atlantic Richfield Co. The latter bought the Anaconda Co. in 1977 and ultimately became responsible under Superfund law for addressing the massive pollution left by the company it purchased.

Copper King Marcus Daly founded Anaconda as a company town. Ore processing and smelting operations began around 1884 before they moved to Smelter Hill. The Washoe Smelter ceased operations in 1980.

It left behind something like 30 million tons of slag. The total land area covered is roughly 195 acres — about the size of 147 football fields.

EPA said the material would fill more than 160,000 52-foot coal cars if the slag was shipped off site.

Slag is what remains from copper ore after a refractory furnace extracts the copper. According to the EPA, slag is mainly copper sulfide, copper-iron sulfide and copper-arsenic sulfide, with small amounts of other metals.

A few commercial operations have harvested the slag for industrial uses or building materials. No outfit has made a real dent in the quantity of slag on site.

Most recently, U.S. Minerals bailed from processing the slag and admitted in August that it had run afoul of laws protecting worker safety. Federal agencies reported that the company had negligently exposed employees to inorganic arsenic, a hazardous air pollutant.

There are three primary locations where slag accumulated during a century of smelting: the Main Granulated Slag pile, the largest and most visible heap; the Anaconda Landfill Slag, north of Warm Springs Creek; and, the West Stack Slag area, in a gulch west of the stack.

The launch of final cover work will be paused until it seems clear there will not be another business interested in harvesting the slag. Coleman said he doubts Atlantic Richfield would green light another operation unless the outfit planned to remove large quantities of the material.

Atlantic Richfield released a statement Thursday.

The company said it continues to explore opportunities for commercial use of slag at the Anaconda site consistent with an agreement reached in 2021 with federal and state agencies.

In addition, Atlantic Richfield said it is developing the remedial design for the partial cap as outlined in that agreement.

“We look forward to continued engagement with stakeholders as we develop a final remediation design and timeline,” the company said.

Has Coleman heard from any local officials who might grieve the black slag cover up?

He said he has not.

“With a lot of new development going on, they’d like Anaconda to look a little better coming into town,” he said.

Yet Nyman said he suspects some people will feel sad about the slag being covered “because it’s been a big part of their life and history.”

Meanwhile, he said, Anaconda-Deer Lodge County is working with Atlantic Richfield to someday provide safe, long-term access to the smelter stack to help compensate for the visual changes to a familiar mining landscape.

“The stack seems to be the thing that’s really important to most people,” he said.

