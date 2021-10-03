'A godsend': Town Pump steering $1 million to 103 food banks in Montana

When the Town Pump Charitable Foundation started a fundraising campaign for food banks in Montana in 2002, it matched $50,000 in contributions for 17 food banks in 15 cities and towns.
This fall, during the 20th annual statewide campaign spearheaded by Butte-based Town Pump, its foundation is pledging to match a record $1 million for 103 food banks.
Be it Butte, Missoula or small towns like Glasgow, the money is a big deal. It’s been even more crucial since the COVID pandemic took root in March 2020, costing many people their jobs, and now, given the rising costs for gasoline, food and most everything else.
“There are a lot of people who have never had to use a food bank who have walked through our doors, and that continues,” said Aaron Brock, executive director of the Missoula Food Bank and Community Center.
The Town Pump donation allows the Butte Emergency Food Bank to serve 21,000 adults and children through its various programs, said its executive director, Kathy Griffith.
“This includes our clients who come into the food bank and pick up, those who receive warm meals from our Community Meals program, individuals who have no transportation or are disabled, and children receiving backpacks,” Griffith said.
“We are so grateful for their support,” she said. “I don’t think people realize how much they give to this community. We are able to keep feeding individuals and make sure they have the nutrition they need and a lot of that is through their donations.”
The campaign, dubbed “Be a Friend in Deed, Helping Those in Need,” has raised more than $40 million for Montana food banks over the past 19 years, including about $8 million in matching grants from the Town Pump Foundation.
The money is frequently used to purchase perishable food items such as milk, bread, fruit and vegetables. The funds are also crucial in helping many food bank organizations stay open through payments of rent, utilities, space for storage and refrigeration and freezing.
Foundation Director Bill McGladdery said it matched $780,000 in donations last year. It donated an additional $1 million in April 2020 when COVID restrictions shuttered many businesses for a time and left many people without work and incomes.
Organizers hope to raise $5 million overall during the current campaign from October through November. In Butte, the foundation is matching up to $50,000 on behalf of the Butte Emergency Food Bank, $50,000 for the Butte Rescue Mission and $5,000 for the Montana Tech Food Pantry that began operations last November.
McGladdery is encouraging people to donate to food banks directly or through Town Pump convenience stores and other businesses throughout the state.
“Your donation will be doubled and you will make a huge difference in the lives of our hungry neighbors,” he said.
In addition to the $1 million in matching grants, Town Pump hopes to raise an additional $500,000 for food banks in the next two months by asking its customers for $1 donations.
Pat Hallett, acting director of the Valley County Food Bank in Glasgow, said Town Pump will match whatever it raises through November. Glasgow is a city of about 3,300 people in far northeast Montana, about 20 miles from Fort Peck and 50 miles from the Canadian border.
“We run solely on donations so it is really a big help to know we can buy what we need,” Hallett said. “The money from them is a godsend. We have to pay the bills and the utilities and we have to make sure we have enough food to feed people.”
She said the food bank serves about 185 families a year, though recipients often differ from month to month. Demand definitely increased in the first months after the pandemic first took hold in March 2020, she said.
But support for the food bank picked up as well, Hallett said.
Because it is in a small building that makes it hard to socially distance, it began delivering food to recipients last year.
“People came from all around the area to help us deliver, and now the county and the city of Glasgow has put in a sliding window so we can do drive-in only,” she said.
Demand has been increasing again over the past four or five months because of higher grocery prices, she said.
Griffith said “prices are crazy,” making its purchasing practices even more crucial these days.
“We try to tell people that really, a monetary donation can go farther than them picking them (food items) up — which is awfully kind of them — but the monetary we can stretch farther than buying in bulk,” she said.
Brock said the Missoula Food Bank gets anywhere from $25,000 to $40,000 each year from the Town Pump Foundation campaign.
“That is a big deal for us,” he said. “There aren’t very many donations or drives of that size we see.”
From its store alone, the food bank served about 36,400 individuals from 11,317 households in 2020. That’s about a 20 percent increase from the previous year, an “unprecedented” jump in needs, Brock said.
Through its own efforts or in partnership with other entities, the Missoula food bank also provides tens of thousands of after-school, summer and weekend meals for kids and participates in other programs.
Generosity also shot up last year, Brock said.
“Town Pump stepped up and so did many other philanthropic individuals and entities,” Brock said. They helped ensure that the Missoula food bank and pantries across Montana were able to meet the need, he said.
Donations for the campaign in Butte are being collected at Butte Town Pumps, the Lucky Lil’s, Montana Lil’s and Magic Diamond casinos, the Comfort Inn and the Flying J.
Donations can also be sent directly to Butte Food Bank, 1019 E. Second St.; the Butte Rescue Mission at 610 E. Platinum St.; or the Montana Tech Foundation Food Pantry at 1300 W. Park St.