'A godsend': Town Pump steering $1 million to 103 food banks in Montana

In addition to the $1 million in matching grants, Town Pump hopes to raise an additional $500,000 for food banks in the next two months by asking its customers for $1 donations.

Pat Hallett, acting director of the Valley County Food Bank in Glasgow, said Town Pump will match whatever it raises through November. Glasgow is a city of about 3,300 people in far northeast Montana, about 20 miles from Fort Peck and 50 miles from the Canadian border.

“We run solely on donations so it is really a big help to know we can buy what we need,” Hallett said. “The money from them is a godsend. We have to pay the bills and the utilities and we have to make sure we have enough food to feed people.”

She said the food bank serves about 185 families a year, though recipients often differ from month to month. Demand definitely increased in the first months after the pandemic first took hold in March 2020, she said.

But support for the food bank picked up as well, Hallett said.

Because it is in a small building that makes it hard to socially distance, it began delivering food to recipients last year.