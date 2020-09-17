A fighter for justice, for people, and the environment: Butte's Mary Kay Craig dies at 78

She fought for social justice, and for environmental justice. And it is not even slightly contradictory to say this gentle, steel-strong warrior fought for peace, because she certainly did.
Mary Kay Craig of Butte died Sept. 11. She was 78.
"We will miss her so much," said Butte's Sister Mary Jo McDonald, a warrior in her own right. "She was always true to her calling, and true to social justice issues.
"Mary Kay was a woman of great faith who knew the gospel message of caring for everyone, and caring for the environment, was really one true message. We owe her a great debt of gratitude for the lesson she taught us."
"The death of Mary Kay Craig is a huge loss to the Butte community," said Amanda Curtis, executive director of the Montana Federation of Public Employees.
"Mary Kay was Butte's own Dorothy Day — the very embodiment of Catholic community and social activism. Mary Kay always put action behind her words. She fostered and adopted neighborhood kids and formed community coalitions. She was a true rabble-rouser for justice, and she leaves behind an army of social-justice warriors who will honor her legacy by continuing the fight for equality and economic dignity for all," Curtis said.
Mary Kathleen Craig was born Aug. 29, 1942, the fifth of seven children of Margaret Harris Craig and Anthony J. Craig.
She graduated from St. Joseph School in 1956 and Girls Central High School in 1960. In 1962 she moved to San Francisco and began a successful marketing career, returning to Butte in 1990.
She became involved in environmental justice issues through the Citizens Technical and Environmental Committee, and married Prof. George Waring in 1996.
In 2004, the Montana chapter of Amnesty International presented her with the Montana Human Rights Award for her work on peace and environmental issues. She was a founding member of Taking Action for Peaceful Solutions, which opposed the 1990 bombing of Iraq; the Citizens for Labor and Environmental Justice; and the Restore Our Creek Coalition.
She would earn a degree in public policy at Montana Tech in 1999, and used what she learned to advocate for change.
In 1994, serving as Butte's advocate on the Clark Fork Coalition, she would lead the opposition to allowing the water level to rise in the Berkeley Pit. Also in the 1990s, she chaired Holy Spirit's Social Justice Committee, and wrote a monthly column for the diocesan paper titled "Who Will Speak If We Don't?"
On the 60th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, she was one of hundreds of Catholic protesters arrested at the federal nuclear complex near Las Vegas.
Most recently, she fought for environmental justice in Butte's Superfund cleanup, and worked hard for the Restore Our Creek Coalition.
"Words cannot describe the loss that I and members of ROCC and the community feel over the passing of Mary Kay," said Northey Tretheway, Restore Our Creek spokesperson. "Mary Kay is a hero of Butte and our dear friend, and we will all deeply miss her smiling face and her spirit for Butte's future."
"She was a true champion for justice," said Evan Barrett. "Whether it be peace, worker rights, environmental justice, disadvantaged children, climate change, restoring Silver Bow Creek or a myriad of other progressive causes, Mary Kay never took a step backward, even with her health challenges. She was a true and caring friend who every day lived the values Christ taught from the Sermon on the Mount."
Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Michele Shea said, "She was a true champion for poor and marginalized people. Mary Kay embodied compassion, grace and humility while using her voice to bring awareness to the plight of others."
"One of the last times I talked to Mary Kay was shortly prior to the COVID-19 event, when she politely cornered me at the end of a community Superfund meeting at the Butte Archives," said Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan.
"As Mary Kay always did, she conveyed her deep concern about Butte's historical mining activities and the resulting existence of contaminants of concern ... along with her signature concern, the existence of crystalline silica glass in the community. As always, she relayed her concern over the health of Butte citizens, especially children.
"The room was clearing, and all of a sudden Mary Kay lifted her shirt to me, showing me her belly. She was a cancer survivor, she said, pointing to her stomach, and she would always wonder whether her illness could be associated with her residing in Butte.
"I was searching for a serious response ... when she giggled at me and lowered her shirt, like it suddenly dawned on her that she'd lifted her shirt at a Superfund meeting. I giggled too, and we hugged. ... I'll miss her very much."
As Shea said, "Her absence will be felt in Butte's heart for a very long time."
