A fighter for justice, for people, and the environment: Butte's Mary Kay Craig dies at 78

"Words cannot describe the loss that I and members of ROCC and the community feel over the passing of Mary Kay," said Northey Tretheway, Restore Our Creek spokesperson. "Mary Kay is a hero of Butte and our dear friend, and we will all deeply miss her smiling face and her spirit for Butte's future."

"She was a true champion for justice," said Evan Barrett. "Whether it be peace, worker rights, environmental justice, disadvantaged children, climate change, restoring Silver Bow Creek or a myriad of other progressive causes, Mary Kay never took a step backward, even with her health challenges. She was a true and caring friend who every day lived the values Christ taught from the Sermon on the Mount."

Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Michele Shea said, "She was a true champion for poor and marginalized people. Mary Kay embodied compassion, grace and humility while using her voice to bring awareness to the plight of others."

"One of the last times I talked to Mary Kay was shortly prior to the COVID-19 event, when she politely cornered me at the end of a community Superfund meeting at the Butte Archives," said Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan.