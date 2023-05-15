For problems so pressing and so prevalent, there is still a stigma — a mark of disgrace — about having mental health challenges or substance use disorders that keeps many people from seeking help.

The problems are real. The 2023 Community Health Needs Assessment, a data-driven analysis of Butte-Silver Bow County’s health status, identified mental health and substance use as the top two issues here.

The stigma is real, too.

“I think there’s been progress made but we can go back 50 years and that stigma has always been an issue that we’ve been combatting,” said Bill Deavel, chairman of the Butte-Silver Bow Behavioral Health Local Advisory Council. “So we’ve got to keep on keeping on. We’ve got to bring more awareness.”

Raising that awareness and promoting self-care and sound mental health practices are the key objectives behind “The Art of Wellness: Family Mental Health Fair” to be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Butte Plaza Mall.

There will be workshops throughout the day, including yoga, meditation, mental health first aid, herbal medicine bundles, visual board creation, cooking, nutrition and more.

Speakers will tell their stories of recovery, lots of artwork will be on hand, and adults and kids can participate in crafts, face-painting, balloons, and enjoy live music and food from food trucks.

There will also be interactive booths from numerous Butte-based health providers, agencies and organizations that have roles in helping and healing.

“Maybe not all of them are behavioral health organizations, however, there’s a lot more to the healing process than agencies that address substance abuse or mental health, as a holistic approach,” Deavel said.

Demetrius Fassas, who helped plan and coordinate the fair, said entities with tables include Youth Dynamics, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, AA, Al-Anon, the Butte Wellness Center, Butte Rescue Mission, Action Inc. and military veterans organizations.

Butte Cares Inc., which works to prevent substance abuse — particularly among youth — and the Butte Sprit Center, which oversees a licensed recovery home for men, will also be there and are helping the Behavioral Council host the event. Fassas is executive director of the Spirit Center.

Together, all of the entities at the fair provide direct or “wraparound” services and resources for mental well-being, Fassas said.

If you struggle with addiction or mental health challenges or want to help a friend or loved one get help, or if you need help coping with those friends or loved ones, you can find organizations at the fair that can help, Fassas said.

“There are resources at this event that will serve all of those people and we are trying to make it as family friendly as possible,” he said.

The fair is aimed at encompassing the whole family, Deavel said.

“Whether it’s one person in the family or multiple people in the family, a mental health condition affects the whole family and the whole family needs to come together to support each other,” Deavel said.

“And it’s not just specific to people who have a mental health condition,” he said. “It’s a community event where a community needs to come together and care in trying to help with the healing process.”

The event is geared toward the arts and creativity, too, and as part of that, kids and adults can help paint a community mural that will stay on display at the mall all year.

“We want as many people as possible to add to this community mural,” Fassas said.

The event is part of the Behavioral Health Council’s efforts to empower and educate people about mental health issues and substance use disorders while decreasing the stigma associated with them.

For more information on the council or to join its online monthly meetings, go to www.co.silverbow.mt.us/876/Behavioral-Health-Local-Advisory-Council