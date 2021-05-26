“A faithful friend for a fireman:” Historical group unveils final memorial statue

Students, historians and firefighters gathered outside Margaret Leary Elementary School on Wednesday for the unveiling and naming of a statue of a fireman’s dog as part of a memorial to The Great Warehouse Disaster of 1895.
Despite the chill, a smattering of rain and COVID-19 restrictions, there was a decent crowd gathered on the grass. Students waited eagerly in classes, the group known as Butte Historical Memorials milled around in red hoodies, and yellow-vested firefighters stood near their two flashing trucks. The centerpiece was a covered statue about the height of one of the students, designed by Butte artist Martha Cooney-Simonich and built by Belgrade sculptor Jim Dolan.
In 1895, illegally stored dynamite killed 13 firefighters and more than 40 civilians in a warehouse fire. In 2015, Butte Historical Memorials formed out of a group of people who wanted a memorial to the victims of this tragedy.
“We’re a bunch of old history nerds that really love Butte,” said BHM chairman Jim McCarthy.
This isn’t the first Butte Historical Memorials unveiling. Since November 2019, they’ve unveiled four other statues that will comprise the memorial. This dog is the fifth and last statue.
The big, black Newfoundland belonged to volunteer firefighter William Copeland, who died in the explosion. He accompanied his master to the morgue, followed the coffin through the funeral procession, and died frozen and waiting at Copeland’s grave.
“This dog represents a faithful friend for a fireman,” McCarthy said.
The name of this dog, if it ever had one, has been lost to time, so Butte Historical Memorials turned to the very best source of dog names around —children. With the cooperation of Butte schools curriculum director Jim O’Neill, BHM held a “Name the Dog” contest, where every fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade class and teacher in the district submitted a name, and the BHM committee chose the winning one.
Thanks to Maria Robinson’s fifth-grade class, the loyal Newfoundland shall henceforth be known as Dilis.
“Loyalty means being there for someone when the world is crumbling on top of them,” Robinson said. She described Dilis’s devotion as a lesson in compassion.
The students were struck by the dog’s loyalty and wanted to acknowledge Butte’s deep Irish history, so they decided on the Gaelic word for “loyal.” As soon as O’Neill saw that name, he knew it was the one the committee would pick.
At the unveiling, O’Neill urged the gathered students to take a Butte history class in high school.
“There is nothing like Butte history anywhere in the world, if you ask me,” O’Neill said.
The students cheered as Robinson’s class removed the tarp to reveal the statue. A collar around its shaggy steel neck bears “Dilis” in raised metal letters. The students draped an additional, temporary collar around Dilis’s neck that says “Loyal” and “Dilis” on either side of a bone-shaped tag hung from a long chain.
The statue is the final piece of a memorial that will be displayed outside of the fire station.
The club broke ground at the memorial site in June 2019, and Jim the horse moved in that November. In January 2020, a statue of fire chief Angus Cameron was unveiled. The steel likeness of firefighter Edwin “Two Bears” Robins was erected in June of that year. In August, E.G. Fraser and his hoop and stick were unveiled. Fraser, only 12 years old, was the youngest victim of the explosion.
McCarthy hopes these pieces will be united at the memorial site by the end of the summer. In the meantime, Dilis will stay inside the fire station.