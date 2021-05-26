“A faithful friend for a fireman:” Historical group unveils final memorial statue

The big, black Newfoundland belonged to volunteer firefighter William Copeland, who died in the explosion. He accompanied his master to the morgue, followed the coffin through the funeral procession, and died frozen and waiting at Copeland’s grave.

“This dog represents a faithful friend for a fireman,” McCarthy said.

The name of this dog, if it ever had one, has been lost to time, so Butte Historical Memorials turned to the very best source of dog names around­ —children. With the cooperation of Butte schools curriculum director Jim O’Neill, BHM held a “Name the Dog” contest, where every fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade class and teacher in the district submitted a name, and the BHM committee chose the winning one.

Thanks to Maria Robinson’s fifth-grade class, the loyal Newfoundland shall henceforth be known as Dilis.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Loyalty means being there for someone when the world is crumbling on top of them,” Robinson said. She described Dilis’s devotion as a lesson in compassion.