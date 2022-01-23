A dream that won't die: Simons seek to rebuild Columbia Gardens on the East Ridge

Come — take a ride into a dream.

Dave and Joan Simon will be your tour guides. It won't take long — less than 10 minutes from Uptown Butte, up on the East Ridge, to the place where they want to bring back one of Butte's most treasured memories.

Their dream lives on a magical piece of ground, hallowed by an act of mercy.

Ride up to a big knoll in the middle of a level parkland surrounded by pine and aspen. Gaze up, and you'll see Our Lady of the Rockies. She's more than a mile away by foot, but on this crisp day, she looks close enough to touch, startling white against the blue.

Gaze down, and you'll see Butte, laid out like a bagful of jewels scattered across the surface of the Richest Hill on Earth.

Listen for a moment to the whisper of the breeze in the lush leaves and grasses, and you can almost hear the music of a carousel, the rattle of a roller coaster, and the squeals of delighted little children.

That's the Simons' dream — to bring back the legendary, magical place that was Columbia Gardens, a sunlit park for the ages, hard against the Great Divide. It's a dream they've pursued for decades. Setbacks never faze them. They are convinced their dream will become real if the people of Butte want it to.

**

The Columbia Gardens opened June 4, 1899, and for the next 74 years would be every Butte child's delight. The adults had plenty to love as well.

Built by Copper King William A. Clark — some say as a political ploy to help his U.S. Senate candidacy — the park was from the start served by Clark's Butte Electric Railway Company. From May through October, trolleys brought families to ride the roller coaster, to revel in the beautiful plantings, concessions, a zoo, a baseball field, a lake and a pavilion with a grand ballroom.

When Clark died in 1928, the property became part of the Anaconda Company's assets. Buses replaced the trolleys in 1937, and the zoo and the lake disappeared, but the Gardens remained Butte's jewel. On Thursdays, children rode the trolleys and then the buses for free; the park never charged admission.

The park closed on Labor Day 1973, a victim of the Anaconda Company's diminished fortunes — and, many believe, its hunger to mine the riches beneath it. Just two months later it was consumed by fire.

Almost everyone who lived in The Mining City before the Gardens' closure is sentimental about "Butte's Pride."

Butte historian Pat Kearney, in his book about the Gardens, said the park was "a treasure more valuable than all the copper, silver and gold taken out of the mines in Butte."

**

Starting in 1947, Dave Simon's mother and father, Esther and Richard Simon Sr., ran the Rocky Mountain Dairy in the foothills of the East Ridge.

One of their neighbors was Edmund Reese, a prospector, rancher and sheepherder up on the ridge. He had a cabin and corrals on his property, but he lived by himself.

One winter day in the 1950s, Esther Simon found Reese outside in the snow. He had fallen trying to feed his animals. She helped to get him back to his cabin, warmed him up and fed him. She began to check on him more frequently.

But when she found him outside in the snow again, she realized he could not be on his own. "You have to come live with us," she said, and so the Simon family put him up at their house by the dairy.

The Simon boys helped doing chores, and Esther Simon fed Reese and looked after him.

One day, Edmund Reese asked Esther to pull up a chair next to his bed. He told her that he didn't think he was long for the world, and said he wanted to give her his land and assets in return for her kindness.

And that's how the Simon family came to have the 80 acres Dave and Joan Simon propose to use to re-create the best thing Butte ever had.

**

Dave Simon and Joan Jozovich had their first date at Columbia Gardens.

Joan was a senior at Butte Central. Dave was a year and a half younger. The young man could have used some refinement on his date-getting technique: He asked Joan, "Do you want to go to the prom? I can't promise you anything. I don't know how to dance."

Somehow, she still accepted. As proms often were, Central's senior prom was at the Gardens. It was May 1973 — the last year the Gardens would operate. From the balcony of the pavilion, both Esther and Joan's mom, Lucille Jozovich, and Dave's sister Carol watched the couple dancing, despite Dave's disclaimer.

Dave Simon had rounded up $50 to take Joan to the prom dinner at the Skyview Restaurant at the airport. But when they got there, he'd lost the $50. Joan had to buy dinner.

The next day, she went back up to Columbia Gardens and found the $50.

They were married in June 4, 1977, at St. Ann's Church in Butte.

**

Just six years after the Gardens closed, the idea for another Butte icon was born.

Bob O'Bill, described in his 2016 obituary as "a tough Bohunk born in Butte," was also a deeply religious man. For many years he worked as an electrician first for the BA&P Railway and then for the Anaconda Company and the Montana Power Co.

After his wife Joyce recovered from serious illness, he first conceived the idea of a five-foot statue of the Virgin Mary to thank God for her recovery.

Soon, with the encouragement of many of his friends, the idea of a far larger statue began to coalesce.

The story of Our Lady of the Rockies has been well-told elsewhere — perhaps most memorably in the book written by Leroy Lee, the welder whose faith, skill and perseverance drove the construction process. Leroy Lee will tell you to this day he did not build the statue — that "Jesus and his mother built that statue for Butte."

They had the help of so many with faith and passion for the project — starting with O'Bill's friends Mike Cerise and Al Beavis, and continuing with the efforts of Joe Roberts and Bob Koprivica, who each donated $1,000 to start the project; Lee, who worked for Roberts at Rocky Mountain Equipment; Ron Hughes, Vic Duran, Bill Barth, Earl Casagranda, John Shea, Tom Holter and many others, including the hundreds of people from Butte and elsewhere who donated to the project in the middle of some of the the worst economic times in Butte's memory.

The miracle of Our Lady came to fruition Dec. 20, 1985, when a Sikorsky Skycrane from the Nevada National Guard put the final piece of the 90-foot statue in place on Saddle Rock, at an altitude of 8,510 feet atop the East Ridge overlooking Butte and the Summit Valley.

**

From the very first, a tram to Our Lady was envisioned by the Our Lady of the Rockies Foundation.

Dave Simon recalls that O'Bill, Lee, Bob Leipheimer and Floyd Bossard came to see his father, Richard Simon Sr., and discussed the possibility of the Simon family donating their land on the East Ridge to the tram project. Lee recalls the elder Simon saying, "Where I come from, they have trams all over the place."

By that time, Esther, who had received title to the land from Edmund Reese, had passed away.

Dave Simon says his father talked to him and his late brother, Richard Jr., and they were in favor of using the land for the project.

The actual donation happened several years later, in the mid-'90s, after Richard Simon Sr. had died. But by 2002, some 17 years after Our Lady was put in place, plans for the tram and a park surrounding the tram base on the Simon property were announced with some fanfare. Another 11.5-acre parcel next to the Simons' property was also donated, by John and Robin Dick.

It looked like the miracle of Our Lady was soon to be followed by the tram and a surrounding park on the land that Esther's kindness had brought to the Simons.

**

Then the trouble began.

There are many opinions about just why things grew so contentious. But access issues developed, and a group of neighbors opposed the plans for the tram on the Simon property. A lawsuit followed, and years later the Montana Supreme Court, by a single vote, decided for the neighbors and against the Our Lady of the Rockies Foundation.

After that, the foundation board began looking for other sites, and other access points, for a tram to Our Lady. Over the years, multiple other siting plans bit the dust, for one reason or another.

Now, the board believes it has the correct tram plan, a longer, more elaborate route that includes aerial passage over Interstate 15. A key step came in April 2021 when, after years of negotiations, the foundation board received permission from the the Federal Highway Administration and the Montana Department of Transportation to allow the passage over I-15.

Estimates vary but the project is expected to cost at least $12 million to complete.

Leroy Lee has yet another plan that he says would be cheaper and easier to accomplish. "It's where the Lady wants the tram," he says with characteristic conviction. All that will make another story.

But where does that leave the Simons?

As determined as ever, that's where.

The OLR Foundation board donated their land back to them. Joan Simon, who had served on the board for years, was asked to take a leave of absence from the board because of a "conflict of interest."

Cerise, a longtime board member, will say only that "We donated the land back. We have no plans to use it." Asked about the Simons' Columbia Gardens plans, he said, "I don't know what they have in mind. You'd have to ask them. We're not affiliated with them."

Dave and Joan Simon say that the board's decision on the tram site does not affect their park plans.

"Tram or no tram, we want to bring back Columbia Gardens," Dave Simon says. They have established the Legacy Park foundation of Montana to do just that.

The thorny access issue that derailed the initial park and tram plan on the Simon property has been resolved. The Lisle Wood property on State Street, which was a pinch point to access, has been purchased — by the Simons' son Jason and his fiancee, Ashlee Rex. The road from the old Wood property up to the park site will need to be extended and improved, but the Simons' park plan does not include vehicle traffic coming up that road. The Simons envision guests parking down below the property, near the freeway frontage road, on property they say is available to the project, and taking guests up to the park on a motorized, wheeled "trolley."

Mind you, they still think there's a good chance that if the park is built, the tram may well end up sited there.

"The Our Lady of the Rockies board is not going to decide where that tram sits," Dave Simon says. "The people of Butte are going to decide."

He says that the board’s current tram plan may run afoul of concerned neighbors.

But the Simons quickly stress that the Columbia Gardens plan is not dependent on a tram.

While many Butte economic-development authorities and other officials have waxed rhapsodic about the economic potential of a tram, they are no less enthusiastic about what a rebuilt Columbia Gardens project would mean to the town.

Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, praised the Simons for their persistence and passion for the project.

"It's wonderful to bring a great part of our past to our present and future," she said. "And the community needs more activity, more things for families to do. If they can get there, I think it's great."

The big "if" surrounds the money needed to recreate the park.

Dave Simon estimates it will take somewhere in the mid-eight figures. That's a big lift.

But he and Joan are also sanguine about the chances. Dave says he's spoken to some of the state's wealthy and powerful people, who have told him that they will participate in the project if it can get off the ground.

"One man — I can't disclose his name — said, 'This would be like a rocket for Butte, America,'" Simon said. "He said the economic benefits would be huge."

Simon said Sen. Steve Daines has mentioned the possibility of Great American Outdoors Act funding for the park. That law, passed in 2020 and signed by then-President Trump, would bring up to $162.5 million for each state for outdoor projects. It fully funded the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

It's possible, too, that some other economic stimulus funding could be allocated to the project.

Simon wants young people learning the construction trades to be able to help with the project, including the Job Corps.

"This project is for the people of Butte, and the people of Butte should be involved in building it," he said.

Are there naysayers? Of course.

But Dave Simon reminds that that there were naysayers about Our Lady, too, and that got done.

**

Dave and Joan Simon have made a great Butte family. His father, grandmother, uncles and aunts came to Browns Gulch from Switzerland. The families of Joan's parents, George and Lucille Jozovich, came from what used to be Yugoslavia — "not that far from one another," Dave Simon says.

Of the 56 dairies that once operated in Butte, the Rocky Mountain Dairy was the last. The Simons delivered their last milk in 2000. Now, Joan works for Fisher's Technology in Butte, and Dave drives for 10 Roads Express, on its route hauling mail from Mandan, North Dakota, to Seattle and back.

They know that they are getting up in years. They feel time running out. The fewer Butte people left who remember the gardens, the harder it will be to accomplish their project.

After all, they don't want to rebuild the magical place where they had their first date for themselves. They want to do it for Butte.

On the land where Edmund Reese grazed his sheep, they'd like to see a roller coaster, a pavilion, and Butte's children making memories that refuse to fade.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0