A collection in a book: Butte native shares license plate knowledge

They adorn the front and back of almost every car. They line the walls of collectors. And yet, if you aren’t a hobbyist, you probably haven’t thought twice about your license plates — except perhaps during a tedious visit to the DMV, which is not the most positive association. Yet these small pieces of metal carry history with them right down to the typography used on them, and Butte native Ken Fitzgerald wants to tell you all about it.

Fitzgerald’s 2020 book “Montana License Plates” is the definitive — well, maybe only — text on the history and current landscape of Montana’s license plates. It’s the product of Fitzgerald’s more than 15 years of collecting plates, as well as a ton of research.

“Montana License Plates” takes the reader on the scenic route through history, from the first car to the factors used to judge the worth of plates today. Accompanying this history are pictures of what seems like enough plates to outfit every car in Butte — although some of them would definitely get you pulled over, considering the oldest plate in the book is from 1914.

The book contains many interesting tidbits that I did not know about license plates — although, admittedly, I did not know squat about license plates. The first state-issued license plates in America were issued by Massachusetts in 1903, and were made of porcelain.