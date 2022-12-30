A cautionary tale: Scam victim shares her story to warn susceptible others

ANACONDA — The shame hit first.

Susan Bivens told no one for weeks after gleaning the terrible truth.

Bewilderment and anger followed.

She wondered how she let this happen.

An ambitious scam swindled about $212,000 in life savings and retirement funds from Bivens. The ruse unfolded from May to August 2022.

The financial straits that followed forced Bivens, 72, to sell her spacious Victorian home on Maple Street in Anaconda and move into a 500-square-foot home on East Park Street.

One key player was a flimflam man claiming to be an agent from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

Bivens, a native of California, had moved to Anaconda in 2015 to be near her son and his family.

“I wanted to be the grandmother who lived down the street,” she said during an interview Thursday.

She had retired in 2015 as a registered nurse with experience in intensive care and in quality and risk management. Bivens envisioned a comfortable, secure retirement and travel, including cruises.

The deception began in late May.

Bivens noticed Amazon had charged her checking account for purchases she hadn’t made. She contacted Amazon and worked it out and changed her standing payment account with the online retailer to a credit card instead of her debit card.

On July 1, Bivens received a cellphone call ostensibly from Amazon.

A woman told her Amazon had noticed unusual activity on her account totaling several thousand dollars.

“I confirmed I did not make those charges,” Bivens said.

The caller, still posing as an Amazon representative, said she was aware of the fraudulent charges in May and said she was transferring Bivens to a “Fraud Detection Agency,” supposedly with the Federal Trade Commission.

A man who answered Bivens’ call gathered information and said he was going to transfer her to a person said to be an agent with the DEA.

Randal Jenkins, as he introduced himself, became the chief swindler as the plot unfolded. Jenkins, who spoke with a British accent, stayed in touch with Bivens and required her to do the same with him.

A day after their initial conversation, Jenkins informed Bivens that her name was being used to open bank and credit card accounts across the country. He told her she was being investigated for possible participation in money laundering.

She asked for Jenkins’ identification with the DEA and he texted images of what appeared to be a DEA badge and badge number.

“I was told not to contact anyone – family, law enforcement, attorney, etc. – [to tell them] I was part of an investigation, as it could be anyone who had contact with me who was stealing my identity,” Bivens recalled.

She complied, telling no one, not even her son in Anaconda.

“This really scared me, thinking I was under investigation,” she said. “I knew I had not done anything wrong, but he was so convincing, I believed I was under suspicion.”

About two weeks passed. Bivens complied with Jenkins’ demand that she keep him posted regularly via text message about her whereabouts and activities. He seemed to be tracking her movements.

Finally, Jenkins advised Bivens she was no longer suspected of participating in money laundering.

Jenkins then became more affable, Bivens said.

“I thought he was a DEA agent who was going to protect me from these bad people,” she said. “He would chat with me like he was my best friend.”

He told her she needed to move her money to a secure account set up by the DEA to avoid losing it to the people who had stolen her identity. He referred to the account as a U.S. Treasury Secured Locker. Jenkins told Bivens she would later be reimbursed with a treasury cashiers check.

“I was asked to take all but $1,000 out of my savings account and send it through Walmart MoneyGrams using bar codes he would send me when I got to Walmart,” Bivens recalled.

She followed directions and sent copies of the receipts to Jenkins.

“I was feeling very foolish and sent Randal a text that I felt this was a scam and he should be ashamed of himself for doing this to me and that I was going to report him to law enforcement,” Bivens said.

Jenkins responded by telling Bivens that accusing a federal officer of fraud was a serious offense that would, among other things, trigger her arrest within 24 hours.

He then confronted Bivens, alleging she was hiding money from investigators and said she needed to come clean unless she wanted to go to jail.

Frightened, Bivens told him about her retirement account.

Not long after, she realized that all but $400 of her money was gone.

And the wrenching reality of the scam and her losses dawned.

Working with her bank she was able to retrieve $4,600 that had been transferred without her authorization.

“Looking back on it now, it was so ridiculous, but I was terrified,” Bivens said. “[Jenkins] was so personable at times and then threatening at others.”

Bivens filed a report with the Anaconda-Deer Lodge County Police Department and was referred to the FBI office in Missoula. She filed an identity theft claim and took other actions to try to protect her remaining assets.

“I was assigned an FBI agent to investigate my case,” she said. “FBI said they were investigating several cases like this and they really are unable to catch anyone as the ‘culprits’ were from out of the country and they were not able to follow their trails to be able to arrest anyone.”

“I was very disappointed with the lack of investigation by the FBI.”

She finally confessed to her siblings in a conference call how she’d been duped.

Today, Bivens believes she is cycling through the five stages of grief identified by Elisabeth Kubler-Ross and hopes she is on her way to acceptance.

“I’m working on it,” she said.

One avenue toward acceptance could be sharing her story as a cautionary tale. Bivens has participated in newspaper interviews and made presentations, and is scheduled to do more in the year ahead.

FBI statistics for 2021 show that a host of Montanans fell victim to various schemes and frauds. Among other things, the numbers show that 38 people were victims of government impersonation, 66 were victims of identity theft, 86 people experienced a personal data breach and 82 experienced confidence fraud/romance.

The FBI emphasized that scammers will sometimes impersonate government employees or law enforcement officials.

“Government agencies and law enforcement will never call or text demanding money, gift cards or personal information in order for you to avoid arrest or other legal action,” the FBI said.

Meanwhile, on the cusp of a New Year, Bivens, with a garage full of furnishings that won’t fit in her house and a life without the money she’d counted on, tries to focus on gratitude for what she has.

“I’ve always been an upbeat person. I have family and friends. I have my little house. I have my loving dog.”

For additional resources, please see the FBI's Common Scams and Crime page: https://www.fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/safety-resources/scams-and-safety/common-scams-and-crimes