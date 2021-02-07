 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A big dig, with more on the way
0 comments
editor's pick featured

A big dig, with more on the way

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A big dig, with more on the way

Neighbors on Woolman Street shovel snow by hand and with machines on Sunday evening after a huge storm dumped snow throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service did not have an updated official measurement Sunday evening, but unofficial reports ranged from 10 to 14 inches. More snow showers are expected today and Tuesday, followed by extreme cold Wednesday through Saturday, with temperatures around 30 below zero possible.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Neighbors on Woolman Street shovel snow by hand and with machines on Sunday evening after a huge storm dumped snow throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service did not have an updated official measurement Sunday evening, but unofficial reports ranged from 10 to 14 inches. More snow showers are expected today and Tuesday, followed by extreme cold Wednesday through Saturday, with temperatures around 30 below zero possible.

0 comments
2
0
1
0
1

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A look back at Butte's Columbia Gardens

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News