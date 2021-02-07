Neighbors on Woolman Street shovel snow by hand and with machines on Sunday evening after a huge storm dumped snow throughout the weekend. The National Weather Service did not have an updated official measurement Sunday evening, but unofficial reports ranged from 10 to 14 inches. More snow showers are expected today and Tuesday, followed by extreme cold Wednesday through Saturday, with temperatures around 30 below zero possible.
A big dig, with more on the way
