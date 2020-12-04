91 years of tradition: Butte Central inducts 19 into National Honor Society

Butte Central recently inducted 19 seniors into the Brother Rice Chapter of the National Honor Society of Butte Central Catholic High School.

A ceremony livestreamed from the school’s library on Dec. 2 was produced by Chad Petersen, activities director, and Russell Nelson, band director. Teacher and National Honor Society Advisor Jane Goedert was master of ceremonies.

Class of 2021 inductees are Marissa Anderson; Amira Bolton; Sophia Burton; Jacob Chebul; John Crossman; Philip Dwyer; John Fisher; Taylor Harrington; Delaney Hasquet; Bryan Holland; Lewis Icopini; Avery Kelly; Madison Kump; Egan Lester; Matilyn McGree; Maci Reopelle; Brenden Roat; Isaac Sholey; and Lachlan Stradinger.

The Brother Rice Chapter, established 91 years ago, recognizes outstanding academic achievement and challenges students to look skyward and live up to their potential.

Central’s review committee looked at four top qualities in choosing this year’s NHS students.

Scholarship — 85% overall GPA freshman year through the seventh semester or present date.

Leadership — Qualities developed through personal and educational experiences and respect for individuals and their different ideas or opinions. It is also important to recognize student leadership outside of the school building setting. For example, effective participation in positions of responsibility in other activities offered such as an athletic team, band, and other civic roles.

Service — Activities for the benefit of those in need without any direct monetary or material compensation. This may include time, effort and monetary contributions made to their school or community.

Character — Qualities of cheerfulness, friendliness, poise and stability. Does the student comply with all school policies and regulations and codes of student conduct? Does the student take constructive criticism willingly and accept recommendations for self-improvement? Also, does the student demonstrate the highest standards of honesty, academic integrity, and reliability.

