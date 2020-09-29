90-year-old Doris Quinn inspires others with active lifestyle, positive attitude

Donning her workout clothes and bringing her energetic self, Doris Quinn visits the gym regularly and works out just like everyone else.
Like clockwork, the 90-year-old is at Fitness Courts at least four days a week, and she is showing no signs of slowing down.
Quinn, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday, attends an hour-long variety exercise class followed by an hour-long session of yoga and meditation twice each week. She also does line dancing on Thursdays and strength training on Fridays, for a total of six classes every week.
The feisty senior loves the classes and doesn't like to miss them.
"It's a social thing, too," Quinn said. "I like being around people, and exercising makes you feel wonderful."
Activity was never a problem for Quinn — raising six boys, and working outside the home as they got older, didn't leave much time to be idle. She was a mail carrier for 10 years and worked as a secretary at St. Ann’s Catholic Parish.
Quinn joined Fitness Courts when it opened in 2013. Before that, she was a regular at Curves, a former fitness club in Butte.
Outside of the gym, Quinn regularly volunteered at St. James Healthcare until the COVID-19 pandemic stopped volunteer activities. She said this would’ve been her 30th year as a volunteer at the hospital.
“Exercise and moving around has always been a part of my life,” she said. “The best part of it is the social part. I’ve made the best friends that I’ve ever had in my whole life.”
Lynette Petritz, who leads the variety exercise and yoga classes at Fitness Courts, said Quinn is inspirational and rarely misses a class.
“She truly is an amazing woman who is a role model to the people in our classes on how to age by embracing life and looking forward to each day,” Petritz said.
She said Quinn and those who regularly attend her variety and yoga classes have become a close-knit group. When Fitness Courts closed in the spring due to coronavirus concerns, Petritz said she moved her classes online via Zoom so that her class could continue socializing during the pandemic.
“We’ve become a tight bunch and each other’s support group,” Petritz said. “I think a lot of times we come [to class] even though we don’t want to because of the friendship.”
Carol Lubick, who regularly attends Petritz’s classes, agrees that she comes for the camaraderie and to stay active, but adds that she’s also largely motivated by Quinn.
“Doris never misses a class unless she’s getting her hair done or her nails done,” Lubick said. “She’s a great motivation. When she comes to class, she really works out and puts in all her effort.”
Lyn Stordahl, who also attends Petritz’s classes, said she admires Quinn’s positive attitude.
“She’s extremely fun and a great role model,” Stordahl said. "She inspires people that you can live to 90 and have a good life. When you see Doris you know it can be done."
Quinn didn’t offer much philosophy about her longevity or what her exercise regimen means. She’s just faithful to her exercise classes and plans to keep coming to the gym as long as her body allows it.
