90-year-old Doris Quinn inspires others with active lifestyle, positive attitude

“Exercise and moving around has always been a part of my life,” she said. “The best part of it is the social part. I’ve made the best friends that I’ve ever had in my whole life.”

Lynette Petritz, who leads the variety exercise and yoga classes at Fitness Courts, said Quinn is inspirational and rarely misses a class.

“She truly is an amazing woman who is a role model to the people in our classes on how to age by embracing life and looking forward to each day,” Petritz said.

She said Quinn and those who regularly attend her variety and yoga classes have become a close-knit group. When Fitness Courts closed in the spring due to coronavirus concerns, Petritz said she moved her classes online via Zoom so that her class could continue socializing during the pandemic.

“We’ve become a tight bunch and each other’s support group,” Petritz said. “I think a lot of times we come [to class] even though we don’t want to because of the friendship.”

Carol Lubick, who regularly attends Petritz’s classes, agrees that she comes for the camaraderie and to stay active, but adds that she’s also largely motivated by Quinn.