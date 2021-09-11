9/11 20th anniversary flag-raising ceremony at Montana Tech

Butte-Silver Bow Fire Captain Mark McCarthy, with the help of fireman Kolby Carter, raises the flag at Montana Tech's 9/11 memorial, built by engineering students and dedicated on September 11, 2002. The flag, the same one raised during that dedication, given by then-Sen. Max Baucus, flew over the U.S. Capitol. At the Saturday ceremony were Montana Tech Chancellor Les Cook and Matt Kujawa, who, as a senior mechanical engineering student in 2001, led the effort to build the memorial flagpoles.