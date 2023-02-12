Fifty-one students will compete in the 2023 Silver Bow County Spelling Bee at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday in the Montana Tech Auditorium.

The bee is organized by the Butte-Silver Bow County superintendent of schools office.

The winner of the county bee will advance to the 58th Annual Montana Treasure State Spelling Bee. The state bee will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 1 p.m. in Ballroom A of the Strand Union Building on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman.

The state bee will feature the top 70 spellers in fourth through eighth grades from over 200 public and private schools across Montana. Radio and newspaper columnist Chrysti “The Wordsmith” Smith will be pronouncing, and journalists with the Montana Television Network will be officiating.

The winner of the state bee will represent Montana at the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee Competition, May 28-June 2, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

Following is a provided list of spelling bee contestants from each school for Thursday's Silver Bow County Spelling Bee.

BUTTE CENTRAL ELEMENTARY AND MIDDLE SCHOOL

Noah O’Brien, fourth grade; Gavyn Schonsberg, fourth grade; Andrew White, fourth grade; Kynsie Evans, fifth grade; Jordyn Samson, fifth grade; Kenzie Benjamin, sixth grade; Cian Irons, sixth grade; Carolyn Lopez, sixth grade; Connor Kachmarik, seventh grade

EAST MIDDLE SCHOOL

Madison Colin, seventh grade; Ava Cryson, seventh grade; Jessi Jones, seventh grade; Indro Pramanik, seventh grade; Nick Schmalzreid, seventh grade; Ava Briceno, eighth grade; Sophia Fladager, eighth grade; Blake Wadas, eighth grade

EMERSON ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Lillee Sedminik, fourth grade; Mason Tischmak, fourth grade; Jordyn Andrews, fifth grade; Dylan Lambson, fifth grade; Lyric DeMuary, sixth grade; Rylan White, sixth grade

HILLCREST ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Kameron Klapan, fourth grade; Andrew Osterman, fourth grade; Andrew Kachmarik, fifth grade; Kason Liston, fifth grade; Dillon Kueffler, sixth grade; Kaspian Lutke, sixth grade

KENNEDY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Elijah Black, fourth grade; Abby Tellefsen, fourth grade; David Elliott, fifth grade; Aliya Mitchell, fifth grade; Seamus Lingle-Scott, sixth grade; Presley Stoetzner, sixth grade

MARGARET LEARY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Roshan Nagisetty, fourth grade; Ava Svejkovsky, fourth grade; Samantha Bartholomew, fifth grade; Allison Choi, fifth grade; Easton Dawes, sixth grade; Emma Martineau, sixth grade

RAMSAY SCHOOL

Kinsley Coyne, fourth grade; Lucas Coyne, fourth grade; Brielle Matteson, fifth grade; Hank Scherbel, fifth grade; Sean Callarman, sixth grade; Megan Chiamulera, sixth grade; Howard Huff, seventh grade; Ronin Jayne, seventh grade; Elizabeth Blacklock, eighth grade; Trace Knighten, eighth grade

ALTERNATES

Sienna Burnett, fourth grade, Ramsay; Jake Janecke, fourth grade, Hillcrest; Mia Schell, fourth grade, Margaret Leary; Isaac Bishop, fifth grade, Hillcrest; Mae Francisco, fifth grade, Margaret Leary; Nevaeh Gramm, fifth grade, Ramsay; Brayden Hill, fifth grade, Butte Central; Aaron Christensen, sixth grade, Margaret Leary; Gabe Cranney, sixth grade, Ramsay; Bryher Fitzpatrick, sixth grade, Emerson; Cody Nyberg, sixth grade, Hillcrest; Katherine Breitmeyer, seventh grade, East Middle School; Hank Gunderson, seventh grade, Ramsay; Mason Pullman, seventh grade, East Middle School; Cameron Craddock, eighth grade, Ramsay; Vivian Gutierrez, eighth grade, East Middle School; Madi McGee, eighth grade, East Middle School.