49th Annual Livestock Seminar in Deer Lodge Jan. 8

The 49th annual Livestock Seminar will be held Saturday, January 8, in Deer Lodge

The seminar, sponsored by the Deer Lodge Valley and North Powell Conservation Districts, will be held at the community center in Deer Lodge at 416 Cottonwood Ave. Registration is from 12:30 to 1 p.m. and the seminar is free. Presentations by guest speakers will feature cost effective ways to improve your ranch through grazing management, grizzly bear management with electric fencing, virtual fence technology “Vence” to manage grazing and the Deer Lodge Valley Conservation District’s temporary electric fence program.

Josh Schrencengost, Supervisory District Conservationist, NRCS, will discuss what has been learned in a two-year intensive grazing project near Gold Creek using temporary electric fencing. He will also discuss the Conservation District’s temporary electric fence trial program where livestock producers can borrow electric fencing supplies from the district to assess if it could be a good tool for their ranch.

Phillips County rancher Leo Barthelmess will talk about experiences his family has had using virtual fence technology to manage grazing on their property as they strive to find cost effective ways to regenerate soil, rangeland health, wildlife habitat and to be profitable.

Eric Graham, Wildlife Program Coordinator for the Blackfoot Challenge and Ovando rancher and Blackfoot Challenge Board Chair, Jim Stone, will explain methods that can prevent grizzly bears from accessing areas around homes, buildings and calving areas.

