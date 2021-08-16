30-year-old Butte woman escapes COVID-19 with her life, becomes vaccination believer

This is the second in a two-part series of personal stories related to COVID-19 experiences.
Angelique Dieguez-Chamie had her reasons not to get vaccinated for COVID-19.
She was only 30 and healthy, and didn’t think she needed it. The vaccine was for our seniors and those with health risks, she thought.
It was too new. She questioned whether it had been tested enough.
Then there was all the controversy boiling around the virus and the vaccine — was it all a hoax? A political tactic? People took sides. People didn’t trust it.
Angelique just wasn’t quite sold.
She’s stubborn, too. A lover of animals and her husband, Jamie Chamie. They live together in Butte, along with four cats, one dog and a snake — all rescues.
“We don’t really spend time with anyone but each other,” she said. “He’s my best friend.”
Now she can barely clean the litter boxes without losing her breath. Her lungs are still tired. Her throat is still sore. A tube down the throat will do that.
##
Angelique’s father is a conservative Republican who left Fidel Castro’s rule in Cuba for the United States when he was 12. He believes in the vaccine. It works and it saves lives — that’s his position.
He wouldn’t stop bugging Angelique to get the shot is the truth.
She had to travel anyway. She planned to visit Alaska. Just to get Dad off her back, she relented.
“I just didn’t want to fight it anymore,” she said.
She made an appointment, but missed it by two days.
##
At first, it felt like a cold.
She took a rapid COVID test to be sure, and it came back negative. Five days later her fever wasn’t gone. It was worse. She went back to the doctor and was told there was no need for a second test.
It kept getting worse. But remember, Angelique’s stubborn. She didn’t have medical insurance, either. She did not want to go to the hospital.
Jamie gave her a deadline anyway. If she wasn’t better the next day, she was going.
She woke up the next day unable to walk. She couldn’t see straight.
Her husband called an ambulance.
##
A normal blood oxygen level is above 90%. When Angelique got to the emergency room at St. James Healthcare hospital, hers was at 64%.
This time the COVID test came back positive.
Angelique’s breathing didn’t improve, and the doctors told her what they needed to do. Her husband had to beg her to let them do it.
“Guilted me, really,” she said, laughing out loud.
It wasn’t funny then. Really, she doesn’t remember most of it, but there was a fear — she was very afraid she was going to leave her husband alone forever.
They knocked her out and right into a medically induced coma. The medical staff put the endotracheal tube down her throat, and she was gone for almost five full spins of the Earth.
During that time her two best friends from Michigan called the hospital hourly to make sure Angelique was still alive.
She remembers nothing until someone pulled the tube out.
Angelique realized two things at that moment. She was alive, and she had been abducted by aliens.
Her recovery was quick after that. Her extraordinary medical staff set her free two days later. That was Wednesday.
##
Angelique loves her family very much, and they feel the same way.
Her two older brothers, seven nieces and nephews, her parents, her best friends in Michigan, the folks she works with at Big Brothers Big Sisters in Butte — they wouldn’t have been able to say goodbye had things gone south.
Instead, Angelique’s headed north — to visit Alaska in September after all.
Of course, she nearly didn’t get to go.
“I almost left my 26-year-old husband a widower, because I didn’t get the vaccine to protect myself and others,” she said.
Instead, Jamie will be joining his wife in Alaska.
She wishes she could get it sooner, but you have to wait a month after having the virus to get the vaccine.
She’s getting her shot the first day it’s allowed – Sept. 11.
##
Angelique is grateful to be alive, and thankful to God for the second chance.
She is also an expert on what it’s like to almost die from COVID when she didn’t have to. She doesn’t want that to happen to anyone else.
“I know it’s scary putting something in your body that has been out barely a year, but being in a hospital at 30 years old, thinking you’re never going to see your husband or zoo again is way scarier, I promise you,” she said.
Her six animals are glad she pulled through.
Angelique’s not political. Now more than ever, she doesn’t see what’s so political about a virus. Her entire conservative family was already vaccinated when she nearly paid the ultimate price. Still, she knows it seems political to some people.
“It’s not political. It’s a human rights issue. Not getting the vaccine and putting others at risk is selfish and dangerous,” she said. “Even if you’re young and survive like I thankfully did, do it for the other people who may not be as strong or blessed as I was.”
Angelique’s a Christian and believes in loving her fellows on this Earth as Jesus did. Having seen what the virus can do, she wouldn’t advise knowingly putting someone else through it.
“Please, if you do one thing with your life, get the damn vaccine. Save other people’s lives,” she said.
Remember, Angelique’s stubborn. She’ll say it again.
“Get the COVID vaccine please.”