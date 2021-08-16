30-year-old Butte woman escapes COVID-19 with her life, becomes vaccination believer

Instead, Angelique’s headed north — to visit Alaska in September after all.

Of course, she nearly didn’t get to go.

“I almost left my 26-year-old husband a widower, because I didn’t get the vaccine to protect myself and others,” she said.

Instead, Jamie will be joining his wife in Alaska.

She wishes she could get it sooner, but you have to wait a month after having the virus to get the vaccine.

She’s getting her shot the first day it’s allowed – Sept. 11.

Angelique is grateful to be alive, and thankful to God for the second chance.

She is also an expert on what it’s like to almost die from COVID when she didn’t have to. She doesn’t want that to happen to anyone else.

“I know it’s scary putting something in your body that has been out barely a year, but being in a hospital at 30 years old, thinking you’re never going to see your husband or zoo again is way scarier, I promise you,” she said.

Her six animals are glad she pulled through.