The 2023 Empty Bowls fundraiser will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at the Butte Civic Center. Cost is $20 for a soup bowl or $100 for a family bowl. Tickets are available at the Civic Center or the Butte Emergency Food Bank. Participants buy ceramic bowls and enjoy a meal of soup and bread, dessert, live music, a cash bar, a silent auction and more.