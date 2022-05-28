2022 Stories of Honor series set to begin Sunday; nominations welcome

With Sunday’s article on Butte High grad Bob Auvil, who served in the U.S. Navy for more than 20 years, The Montana Standard kicks off its fourth series of local veteran profiles.

After the 2022 series premiere runs Sunday, the Stories of Honor will print every other Monday, wrapping up just before Veterans Day in early November.

Over the years, the Standard has had the privilege of featuring veterans of World War II and almost every subsequent conflict until the present day.

The objective is to honor all veterans.

With Montana’s thriving and robust military community, each year we look forward to connecting with local veterans in our communities who wish to share how the military has affected their lives.

Stories of Honor not only resonates with other veterans, but with civilians (like me) as well.

As someone who did not serve, the only insight I’ve had into the military was from asking three of my close friends with experience or by consuming articles — like Stories of Honor — featuring veterans.

One common denominator that stood out to me is that no one today is the same person they were when they joined (an understatement, I’m sure). Whether they witnessed combat first-hand or were never close to the line of fire, military service has shaped their lives in a significant way.

Reading first-hand accounts from the front lines has often left me speechless. The countless examples of sacrifice, heroism and bravery — displayed by people who I might walk past every day in the grocery store — are truly humbling.

Most recently, I reread “Stories of Honor: Respect for sacrifice” which was published in the Standard in September 2021. Ralph Joseph Villa opened up about how he and others from Anaconda served in the Vietnam War. Ralph did not have to see combat while spending 12 months at Cam Rahn Bay on the Vietnam coast. His brother, Henry Villa, did.

“He is truly — I don’t know how to say it — a hero,” Ralph told Standard reporter Duncan Adams.

Three men from Ralph Villa’s graduating class of 1966 died in Vietnam.

Stories about soldiers like the Villas and their Anaconda classmates have a way of putting things in perspective.

Inspiration does not begin and end with harrowing tales from the battlefield.

I also recently reread, “Story of Honor: Reservist’s 3 ‘Rs’: Reliability, responsibility, remedies.” Army major, licensed physician assistant, entrepreneur, wife and mother, Kimberly Yancey shared how her service influenced her remarkable life.

“The Army totally shaped me but I didn’t realize that until now,” she told Adams during their interview last fall.

During a deployment to Saudi Arabia in 1996, Yancey met a physician assistant who inspired her to pursue the same profession.

That relationship resulted in Yancey meeting her husband as he was passing through Billings while on tour as a rodeo cowboy.

These profiles are among That Standard’s most well-read stories — and there’s no mystery as to why. It's an honor to present them to our readers.

On Sunday, Memorial Day and onward, please join us in remembering the veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice to serve our country.

As the Stories of Honor continue, we'd appreciate it if you'd consider sending us a nomination. Newsroom contact information can be found on Page A2 and at mtstandard.com.

Matthew Kiewiet is the managing editor for the Montana Standard and writer for frontpagebets.com. Email him at matthew.kiewiet@mtstandard.com or follow him on Twitter @mattkiewiet406.

