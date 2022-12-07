 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2022 Local Heroes honored

Father Patrick Beretta explains the origins of Honoring Local Heroes on Wednesday at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center
Local Heroes honored

Gretchen Geller accepts her Local Heroes award from David McCumber as Ron Davis watches Wednesday at the Copper King Hotel and Convention Center in Butte. Geller was one of 10 people honored in the third class of Local Heroes. Honoring Local Heroes was co-founded by Father Patrick Beretta, Stephanie Sorini, Davis and McCumber in 2020.
