2021 Beautify Butte campaign and 'adopt-a-lot' kicks off

The 2021 Beautify Butte volunteer initiative is underway with the "Adopt-a-Lot'' campaign’s 93 sites identified as cleanup targets.
The lots or stretches of road have been identified by Beautify Butte as areas that don't normally get a lot of attention and are available to be adopted by any person or group willing to invest some time and effort in cleaning them up.
If you wish to adopt a lot as a personal goal toward cleaning up Butte, contact the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St., and get on the list. Call 406-723-3177. The Chamber will provide garbage bags. You can pick them up from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The adopted lots will be bold-faced as people sign up. Lots not listed here will be added at people's request. The cleanup campaign will continued through July.
1. Dewey Blvd: Harrison Ave. to Kaw Ave.
2. Kaw Ave: Dewey to George
3. George St: Kaw to Oregon
4. Rowe Road: Montana to Harrison
5. Harrison Ave. Interstate Interchange
6. North of Butte Plaza Mall
7. Monroe & White Blvd. South to Elizabeth Warren
8. Blacktail Dr./4 Mile Road/Freeway Frontage
9. Massachusetts Ave: Ottawa to Cobban
10. Corner of Thornton & Grand Avenue
11. Sinclair Station on Harrison Ave. & Blacktail Creek
12. Continental Dr.: Park to Texas Ave
13. Continental Dr.: Texas Ave. to Garfield
14. Continental Dr.: Garfield to Grand Ave.
15. Continental Dr.: Grand Ave. to St. Ann
16. Continental Dr.: St. Ann to Amherst St.
17. Continental Dr.: Amherst St. to Elizabeth Warren
18. Continental Dr.: Elizabeth Warren to Highland Drive
19. Continental Dr.: Highland Drive to Lyndale
20. Continental Dr.: Lyndale to 9 Mile
21. Elizabeth Warren: Continental to Blacktail
22. Elizabeth Warren: Mt. Highland to Harrison Ave.
23. Harrison Ave.: Stokes to Cobban
24. Harrison Ave.: Cobban to Ottawa
25. Harrison Ave.: Star Lanes to 4 Mile
26. Harrison Ave.: 5 Mile to Hart's RV
27. Harrison Ave.: Lydia's to Highland Community College
28. Highland Community College to Apple Orchard
29. Basin Creek Road: Apple Orchard to Standby
30. Interstate 90: Exit 126
31. Interstate 90: Weigh Station to Rocker Interchange
32. Interstate 15-90: Harrison Ave. to Sheridan Ave.
33. Interstate 15-90: Harrison Ave. to Montana St.
34. Walking Path: Harrison Ave. to Texas Ave.
35. Highway 2: Hart's RV to Shoestring Annie
36. Highway 2: Roosevelt Dr. to Railroad Trestle
37. Highway 2: Porter to Albany
38. Shoestring Annie to Porter
39. Chamber of Commerce/Blacktail Creek Trail
40. North of Casey St. to Silver Bow Creek
41. Oregon Avenue Overpass
42. Sheridan Overpass to Home Atherton Fire Hall
43. Carter & Holmes Ave.
44. Roberts: Marcia to A Street
45. Utah St.: Front to Platinum
46. Utah /Arizona: Platinum to Granite
47. Main St.: Front to Platinum
48. Main St.: Platinum to Granite
49. Platinum and Excelsior Corner Lots
50. South Excelsior to Centennial
51. South end of Chester Steele Park
52. Arizona St./Utah St.: Platinum to 2nd Street
53. Platinum St.: Montana to Utah
54. 941 S. Dakota St (Behind Gold Hill Lutheran Church)
55. Second St.: Utah to Continental
56. Corner of Copper & Emmett Streets
57. Hill area west and north of Montana Tech
58. Area west of Montana Tech
59. Park St.: Montana Tech to Washington St.
60. BA&P Railroad Line: Montana Tech to Wyoming
61. Hilltop Apts.: East to Henry St.
62. Missoula Ave. between Idaho & Clark Streets
63. Empire St.: Montana to Excelsior
64. 600 Block Clark St. (West side of Street)
65. Arizona & Park Streets (Northeast corner)
66. Mercury St. Block 43
67. North Wyoming St. (North of Copper St.)
68. Centerville Area
69. B Street/Missoula Gulch
70. Walkerville Area
71. McKinley & Lincoln Schools
72. Koprivica Park
73. Clark Park Area
74. Margaret Leary School/Soccer Fields
75. Original Mine Yard/Woolman St.
76. Passmore Canyon Road
77. Thompson Park/9 Mile Area
78. Historic Silver Bow Creek: Continental Dr. to MT St.
79. Rocker Road: Centennial to Whiskey Gulch Station
80. Anaconda Road
81. Industrial Park (N&S Parkmont)
82. Civic Center Road: Harrison Ave. to Texas Ave.
83. Vacant Lots: Either side of Harrison/Walking trail south
84. 800 & 900 blocks/alleys on Colorado Street
85. Mt. Highland Drive: Elizabeth Warren to Continental Dr
86. Behind Silver Bow Pizza to Elizabeth Warren
87. Montana: Front to George
88. George St: Montana to Kaw
89. Kaw Avenue: George to Front
90. Copper St: Montana to Washington
91. Lot behind NCAT adjacent to Hillcrest
92. Walking path: Emmet to Western
93. Blacktail Loop Rd